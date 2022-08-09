Dubai, UAE: UAE based Acme Intralog has recorded a 22% increase in demand for the company’s warehousing automated solutions in the last two quarters, compared to the same period last year.

According to Navin Narayan, CEO of Acme Intralog, “This growth is predominantly driven by retail and e-commerce sectors that are looking for solutions for order picking and sortation. If operated manually, these processes are often the most time-consuming, while also being repetitive and dull. Automating these processes can increase productivity as well as accuracy significantly.”

At the company’s manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Acme manufactures a complete range of conveyor systems, AS/RS systems, control systems as well other material handling systems. They also design and manufacture customized factory automation solutions for a variety of industries in the region. Acme continues to make significant investment in R & D to develop competitive and innovative solutions.

Narayan added: “The intralogistics sector in the region is investing more in modernization and technology. The pandemic was an eye opener that made companies realise that they cannot always depend on global supply chain and a continuous supply of manpower. Therefore, they are now willing to invest more in automation. We are currently working on a project for a large regional retailer and automating their distribution centres in Saudi Arabia. And here in the UAE we are working with one of the largest supermarket chains in the region to provide a sorter for their fruit and vegetable distribution centre. As a result of the automation solutions, these customers will be able to increase the productivity in their micro-fulfillment centres.”

Acme provides its customers with an end-to- end life cycle support service that can be deployed both on-site as well as on an on-call basis. Acme’s team can help customers manage equipment maintenance, safety, and obsolescence management as well as training customer maintenance staff to safely maintain and improve machine and system longevity.