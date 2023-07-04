Dubai, UAE: As per an agreement with Germany’s Renner Kompressoren, Acme Intralog will offer oil-injected screw compressors as well as oil-free compressed air and piston compressors in the Middle East. Designed for tough industrial applications, compressed air stations work in the most efficient and economical way, if the entire system is connected to Renner’s intelligent control and monitoring system. Acme’s regional network of qualified professionals, can help customers who opt for Renner compressors to bring down their operating cost and make an active contribution to reducing CO2 emissions at the same time, using Renner’s intelligent networking system.

According to Navin Narayan, CEO of Acme Intralog: “Strong fluctuations of compressed air cannot be avoided in many operations. Even in such cases compressed air can be generated economically using Renner compressors that guarantee a cost-efficient steady flow of compressed air. Through our partnership with Renner, we can supply our customers with the right compressor for any application.”

Screw Compressors

The ability to offer compressed air at various pressures makes the Renner Screw compressors one of the most reliable energy sources available. The oil-injected, belt-driven screw compressors with reliable and durable 3-point tension are designed for medium to high compressed air requirements.

Their compact and maintenance-friendly design, clearly arranged operating elements, as well as effective soundproofing enable user-friendly, low noise and low vibration operation. Optimal operating temperature is achieved very quickly by thermostatic oil regulation.

Oil-free compressors

Wherever clean compressed air is required, for example in the food and beverage industry, oil-free compressors from Renner ensure high-quality results. Both their Scroll compressors and water-injected screw compressors are ideally suited for applications with the highest standards of pure compressed air.

Piston Compressors

Piston compressors are the ideal solution for small and medium compressed air requirements, like in the case of small workshops. The range of Renner piston compressors is extensive, whether with vertical or horizontal air receiver, mobile or stationary, with or without sound insulation box, with petrol engine or as auxiliary compressor.

The Acme team will work closely with customers to understand their needs and advise on the right type of compressor for their business operations.

About Acme Intralog

In 2020, Acme celebrated 45 years of supporting the logistics and supply chain industry in the Middle East. The company was established in Dubai in 1975 with the vision of supporting the needs of the local logistics industry with manual shelving and racking solutions. Today, Acme’s experienced solutions team along with global market leading partners can deliver automation solutions that help their regional customers radically optimise their manufacturing and supply chain process.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in JAFZA, Acme produces a complete range of conveyor, AS/RS and control systems as well as other material handling solutions. They also design and manufacture customized factory automation solutions for a variety of industries in the region, Europe, India and Latin America.

With over 100 employees, Acme’s Jebel Ali facility also houses their R&D facility where they develop a wide variety of innovative automation solutions that have been tailored to the regional market.

For further information, please visit www.acme-world.com