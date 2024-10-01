Kuwait: ACICO Group is pleased to announce the launch of ACICO Academy, an initiative dedicated to fostering the growth and development of fresh talent. ACICO Academy aims to onboard 25 graduates, comprising both Bachelor’s and Diploma holders from various academic disciplines, to undergo a tailored training program that will equip them with the skills needed to thrive in the industry.

The academy’s program will run for three months starting October 1st, 2024, in partnership with renowned organizations such as INJAZ, the Youth Public Authority, and the Kuwait Industries Union, all of which bring invaluable expertise to the training process. This collaboration further reinforces the academy’s commitment to developing well-rounded professionals ready to contribute to Kuwait’s industrial and construction sectors.

"We are proud to introduce ACICO Academy as a steppingstone for young professionals to not only learn but also to contribute to the growth of our organization," said Eng. Ahmad Ragab, Senior Group Director - HR & Administration at ACICO. "Through this initiative, graduates will gain critical skills that are essential in the industrial and construction sectors, including leadership, problem-solving, adaptability, and analytical thinking. By engaging in real-world projects and on-the-job training, they will also develop practical expertise in teamwork, communication, and technical operations. We believe that by offering such a comprehensive program, we are preparing them to excel in the industry and emerge as the next generation of leaders."

ACICO Academy will offer participants a combination of soft skills training and technical rotations across ACICO’s different departments, plants, and factories. This approach will give the candidates hands-on exposure to the company’s operations, ensuring they gain a deep understanding of the business and its various functions.

The recruitment process began with an open day event held in collaboration with the Public Authority of Manpower. This event was instrumental in identifying and selecting the top candidates for the academy who also underwent an English assessment as part of the next steps in their journey.

During the initial six weeks, participants will focus on developing essential soft skills such as public speaking, time management, leadership, and teamwork. The subsequent phase will see them engage in a project that identifies areas for improvement within the company. This project will serve as an opportunity for the trainees to apply their newly acquired skills to real-world challenges, ensuring they gain practical experience.

In the final phase, candidates will be assigned to specific departments for on-the-job training, where their progress will be closely monitored by department heads. This evaluation will play a pivotal role in determining the eligibility of some of them for full-time employment with ACICO Group.

"We are excited about the future of ACICO Academy and the opportunities it will offer to young professionals," Ragab added. "The academy reflects our values of innovation, development, and commitment to our Kuwaiti community as part of our social responsibility by providing a robust foundation for graduates to start their careers. We look forward to welcoming its first cohort and is confident that the program will play a critical role in the professional growth of the next generation.”