Dubai, UAE: Drawing on feedback from patients across the globe, Starkey highlighted that accelerating AI adoption in hearing health is already transforming daily life for people with hearing challenges, improving how they hear, connect and participate with greater confidence. Starkey addressed UAE’s leading audiologists, clinic owners and industry stakeholders from across the Middle East and Africa, led by Dr. Achin Bhowmik, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering.

The session focused on Starkey’s blueprint for AI-led hearing performance for patients in UAE and wider Middle East region, anchored by Omega AI, and detailed how the platform is advancing real-world speech clarity in challenging noisy environments, listening comfort and spatial awareness today, while setting the architecture for next-generation sound processing.

“At Starkey, sound quality is always, and will remain, job number one. Hearing is essential for how people connect, work, and participate in everyday life. When people delay action, outcomes suffer and quality of life and cognitive ability can decline unnecessarily,” said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Starkey. “Omega AI is built to bring people closer to natural hearing in real environments, using an industry-first 360-degree deep neural network processing and generative AI designed to dynamically adapt as listening conditions change and assist the patient in all environments. Hearing aids are high tech multifunction devices. The next step is accelerating adoption, so these capabilities reach more patients in the UAE who can benefit from them.”

During the session, Starkey highlighted how Omega AI advances the shift from conventional amplification toward intelligent hearing systems designed for clarity, comfort and usability. Omega AI includes new connectivity features including Auracast assistant and Google Fast Pair, fall detection and a special AI assistant. Starkey is setting the new standards for the industry.

The briefing took place against a backdrop of hearing loss emerging as a major global health and societal challenge. The World Health Organization projects that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss, with more than 700 million expected to require hearing rehabilitation. The WHO also estimates the annual global cost of unaddressed hearing loss at almost US$ 1 trillion, reinforcing why prevention, early checks, and access to care matter.

The roadmap also emphasized connectivity and ecosystem design, including features intended to reduce friction for wearers, support faster fitting and follow-up, and enable a smoother clinical experience for hearing care professionals.

“Audiologists and clinic leaders in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey can rest assured that the new OMEGA AI platform will give them confidence and speed in treating their patients,” said Giscard Bechara, Director, Starkey MEA. “This briefing was designed to align the professionals on a larger point - hearing care is the need of the hour. Starkey has the technology today to service our patients better than any time before and we will waste no effort to educate and bring it here to our patients in the UAE and the Middle East.”

Starkey Middle East and Africa will continue engaging hearing care professionals and partners through professional education, technology briefings and clinical enablement initiatives, supporting evidence-based hearing care practices and helping translate the latest hearing innovation into improved patient outcomes.