Dubai, UAE: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) delivered a series of high-impact events in Dubai this month, demonstrating its commitment to shaping a digitally enabled, future-ready finance profession across the Middle East.

Three landmark engagements brought together senior government leaders, top employers, academics and finance professionals from across the region:

Financially Speaking: Digital innovation in the region’s economy (in partnership with PwC )

(in partnership with ) Campus to Corporate: Shaping future finance leadersMinistry of Finance – Recognition ceremony

Lucia Real-Martin, Executive Director, Relationships at ACCA, attended all three events and delivered a keynote speech at Financially Speaking.

Driving digital transformation in finance

Held in collaboration with PwC, Financially Speaking aligned with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 and the findings of ACCA’s Global Talent Trends 2025, which highlights the UAE’s leading role in AI adoption at work. The event drew over 200 finance professionals, reflecting strong engagement with the digital future of the profession.

Gavin Aspden, Partner at PwC Academy, opened the event with “30 Facts in 30 Minutes,” an engaging session on AI and fintech developments. The highlight was the panel discussion “Finance Evolution: Thriving in the Next Decade,” based on joint research by PwC, CA ANZ and ACCA, moderated by ACCA’s Head of Eurasia & Middle East, Kush Ahuja.

Lucia Real-Martin said: “The role of finance is being redefined, not as the back office of yesterday, but as the beating heart of transformation for tomorrow. To thrive in this new era, we must embrace innovation, lead with ethics and shape a future driven by purpose and trust.”

Kush Ahuja added: “The digital revolution is reshaping the future of finance and accounting, and the UAE stands at the forefront of this transformation. Through this event, we were able to share critical insights on how embracing technology and professional standards, adapting to change is no longer optional, it’s essential. For professionals, developing digital fluency and a comfort with continuous innovation will define success in this new era.”

“It’s an exciting time for the finance profession as we navigate unprecedented change. Transformation in assurance is about more than adopting new tools - it’s about building trust, driving resilience, and creating long-term value. Events like this are crucial for bringing the community together to share insights and inspire action,” added Ara Fermanian, Partner at PwC Middle East.

Jonathan Doolan, CFO at the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) commented: "As a financial leader in the UAE, I’ve witnessed firsthand how digital innovation is revolutionising our sector - streamlining operations, enhancing transparency and opening new avenues for growth. The UAE’s commitment to a tech-driven financial ecosystem is setting a global benchmark for the future of finance and ACCA is perfectly positioned to collaborate on this."

ACCA’s Campus to Corporate

Shaping Future Finance Leaders event gathered education partners and employers from seven countries to address the region’s finance talent gap. Using insights from ACCA’s Global Talent Trends Report, the roundtable highlighted the need for deeper collaboration between academia and industry to align education with emerging business needs. The event concluded with ACCA’s Tutor Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding tutors in the region.

Lucia Real-Martin commented: “We are witnessing a powerful shift in how education and employment intersect. Gone are the days when learning stopped at graduation. Today, successful institutions are those that actively co-create curricula with industry, ensuring graduates are not only qualified but also job-ready. And forward-thinking employers are those who engage with academia early - offering internships, live projects, mentorships and more. Together, we must create an ecosystem of employability. We believe that every finance professional has a key role to play in driving public value and innovation. Together, we are equipping finance professionals with the tools to navigate today’s complex economic, regulatory, and technological environments, making them not only technically proficient but also future-ready.”

“Campus to Corporate brought together a powerful mix of voices to tackle one of the urgent challenges of our time: preparing students with the right skills for the future. These open and honest conversations are essential, and what made this event stand out was the focus on actionable insights. At ACCA, we’re proud to act as a superconnector, accelerating collaboration that ensures future talent is not just qualified but truly fit for purpose,” noted Kush Ahuja.

Recognising public sector progress

At the Ministry of Finance’s Recognition Ceremony, ACCA celebrated a major milestone in its partnership with the UAE Government, as 75 federal employees graduated from ACCA’s Cert PFM and Cert IPSAS programmes. This initiative supports the UAE’s goals around Emiratisation, public sector reform and sustainability.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Ministry of Finance, whose unwavering commitment to upskilling in the public sector is truly commendable. It’s inspiring to see so many future public sector leaders actively investing in building capabilities in sustainability, reporting and governance, all essential areas that will shape resilient and forward-looking institutions,” Kush Ahuja commented.

The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance, alongside other key government representatives.

