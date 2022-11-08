AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a cooperation agreement and strategic partnership with Caritas- Jordan, for the provision of a number of TAG.Global professional services to the association.

The agreement was signed in the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Fr. Rifaat Bader, director general of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media, at the Caritas Jordan’s headquarters by Mr. Fadi Daoud, TAG-Forum executive director, and Mr. Wael Suleiman, Caritas Jordan general director.

The agreement aims at achieving a real partnership through providing capacity-building programs and professional services offered by TAG.Global, as well as enhancing cooperation between the two parties through the Forum; which is considered an intellectual, cultural, economic incubator and platform for the youth.

It is worth noting that the terms of the agreement correspond to the goals of both sides in developing education and learning processes, as they also conform to the national role of TAG-KF in contributing to local development.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Fr. Firas Nasrawin, general director of the Latin Patriarchate Schools in Jordan, and Mr. Osama Imseeh, member of the Caritas Jordan Administrative Board, in addition to a number of Caritas Jordan staff.

Caritas Jordan is a non-government charitable organization, a member of Caritas International that belongs to the Vatican with its head office in Rome, with more than 165 Catholic organizations working in 200 different countries and territories. Its mission is to serve and develop humans without discrimination on the basis of race, color, gender, or religion. Caritas Jordan was established in 1967 in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Six-Day War, as well as the humanitarian needs resulting from the displacement of thousands of Palestinians to Jordan. Caritas through its headquarters in Amman supports social development of various segments of society in several fields.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) is a platform for dialogue, research, and evaluation of all aspects related to economy and business at the local, regional and international levels. It provides a safe environment for the youth to engage in civic life and help society to contribute to the advancement of the national economy.

