AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has won key development project tenders characterized by their geo-economic feasibility in different professional, community and service areas during the current year- 2022.

In this regard, TAG.Global Tender Department Executive Director, Ms. Areej Ghannam, stated that this year's tenders varied to include several fields, mainly e-archiving, digital transformation, software solutions, education, and training, in addition to procurement, development, activation, supply, auditing, editing, and other specific knowledge fields interconnected with data or information needed by decision-makers that help them take good decisions.

According to Ms. Ghannam, tenderees included local, Arab and international entities such as ministries, public institutions, agencies, international organizations, and leading development bodies in Jordan, Palestine, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

She stated that the outputs of the implemented projects are characterized by thorough examination of their objectives, adjusting their outputs and classifications.

Notably, TAG.Global is keen to provide the outputs of its tender projects in accordance with the best international performance indicators applicable in the submission of tenders, implementing quality assurance procedures at local, Arab and international levels.

On the other hand, Ms. Ghannam pointed out that the implementation of these projects has been carried out in various international languages, noting that work is still underway to implement further projects which will be completed shortly, according to the time set for the project duration, where many projects will continue until early next year or by the end of it.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Tenders (TAG-Tenders) is one of the most promising member- firms of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global). TAG-Tenders has a wide variety of specialized and professional services in the field of tendering and procurement systems in the public and private sectors. It also provides customized services to clients by providing the tools necessary to carry out major procurement procedures that meet the client's needs according to their requirements.

For further information about TAG-Tender services, please visit the following website: www.tagtenders.com.

-Ends-