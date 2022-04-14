BAGHDAD – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital Academy (TAG-Digital Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), signed an agreement with the Iraqi Al Manar Human Resources Training and Consulting Company to cooperate in preparing and implementing joint capacity-building programs and consulting projects in training and education fields.

The agreement was signed by TAG-Digital Academy Executive Director, Mr. Hamza Arabiyat, and Director of Al Manar Company, Mr. Omar Al Bayati.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Arabiyat expressed his pride in the partnership with Al Manar; one of the most successful and outstanding companies in the Iraqi training market, praising the great role it plays in keeping pace with technological transformation by building digital capabilities as an effective contributor to digital innovation.

For his part, Mr. Al Bayati affirmed the significance of the added-value of the agreement to the Company attributed to TAG.Global Digital Academy’s prominent experience in training and digital education, in addition to its globally recognized certificates. He pointed out that the agreement will be in the field of face-to-face and digital training in the 650 professional training programs the Academy offers, referring as well to the opening of ‘Abu-Ghazaleh for Training Centers’ in partnership with Iraqi universities.

