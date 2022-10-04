AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Transformation (TAG.Global Digital Transformation), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with Falcons Soft– an IT solutions and customized systems provider – to cooperate in serving the Arab countries in the field of digital transformation.

The agreement was signed by TAG.Global Digital Transformation General Manager, Mr. Reyad Al-Noubah, and CEO of Falcons Soft, Eng. Haytham Rawajbeh, in the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

The agreement underscores the importance of digital transformation in institutional work, and enhances the national and professional role TAG.Global and Falcons play.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in this cooperation which would effectively serve the Arab countries, pointing out that the world is heading towards an era that needs to get out of the box and harness the power of digital transformation intelligently.

“Digital transformation is neither a trade nor an e-government, as it is an integrated plan,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said, expressing optimism that the Arab region will soon embrace digital transformation through integrated and coordinated action plans.

For his part, Eng. Rawajbeh indicated the importance of digital transformation by the Arab governments, noting that they are now competing in implementing digital transformation, especially since today's investors prefer to invest in countries with the highest achievement in the field of digital transformation.

Eng. Rawajbeh reviewed the advantages of digital transformation in terms of saving cost and effort; in improving operational competencies and organizing them and in improving quality and simplifying procedures; as well as reducing pressure on government services; especially the standard-function routine ones. That is in addition to creating new job opportunities and fighting corruption.

According to the signed agreement, the two sides will cooperate to support the Arab countries in digital transformation by establishing smart governments and cities run by automating procedures and processes to improve the level of services provided to citizens. The agreement also aims to institutionalize these efforts and help the Arab countries in their endeavors towards embracing digital transformation in all fields.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices around the world. One of TAG.Global’s firms is Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Digital Transformation which offers consulting solutions for digital transformation armed with more than five decades of expertise in presenting professional services and solutions all over the world.

Falcons Soft is a Jordanian company with more than 300 Jordanian employees. It has several branches in the Arab countries, especially in the GCC, and has recently opened a new branch in the Sultanate of Oman. Falcons Soft serves almost 15 thousand customers using its specialized systems in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as well as Point of Sale (POS) systems. It seeks to become a leading company in applying digital transformation systems to several Arab countries.

