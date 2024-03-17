AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with Jordan’s Social Security Corporation (SSC) to facilitate the sale of TAGTech technological devices to the Corporation’s pensioners through an installment program with (0%) interest rate.

According to the signed agreement, the SSC pensioners will be able to purchase TAGTech devices at cash price in easy installments for a maximum period of 10 months by visiting TAGTech’s main showroom at TAG.Global General Building in Shmeisani.

It is worth mentioning that TAGTech is specialized in manufacturing, designing, and producing state-of-the-art devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones with high-specs at affordable and competitive prices that are lower than those of similar products from other global brands.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) is one of the pioneering initiatives of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, who successfully transformed his vision into tangible reality; manufacturing and producing high-quality laptops, tablets, and smartphones that outperform those of global brands, at competitive and affordable prices by experienced Arab professionals.

TAGTech is considered the first company of its kind that produces and manufactures technological products, which reached up to 20 different devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with a one-year warranty.