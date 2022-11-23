BEIRUT – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Lebanon-based Access Group to cooperate in the provision of TAGTech’s products in the Lebanese market through the Group’s Red N White showrooms.

TAGTech offers high-spec and performance technological devices that match global products at affordable and competitive prices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

The agreement was signed by TAGTech Officer in Beirut Office, Mr. Yousef Dabbous, and Director of Access Group, Ms. Hanan Mansour Al-Khoury.

During the signing ceremony, Ms. Al-Khoury expressed her pride in, and gratitude for, acknowledging Access Group as a center for the distribution of TAGTech brand, which is associated with the name of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global who has struggled to convey his message of fighting digital illiteracy to the world. “The manufacturing of technological devices is proof of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s tireless quest to empower Arab youth for a better future,” she added.

For his part, Mr. Dabbous stated that the partnership with Access reflects the proliferation of TAGTech devices in the Lebanese market due to the fact that they meet all the requirements and needs of the market and customers alike.

Accordingly, Red N White showrooms will be launching a marketing campaign during the New Year season to shed light on the efficiency of these devices by bringing them to the market.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing various technological devices at its factories in China by its Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and development field, reaching so far up to 20 devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and their accessories. TAGTech devices are offered for purchase in more than 50-locations worldwide.

For further information about TAGTech devices, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global

-Ends-