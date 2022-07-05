AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital Academy (TAG Digital Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a cooperation agreement with the E-Manasah Platform to jointly organize training courses that serve the needs of the entrepreneurs and the youth.

During the signing ceremony, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, affirmed his pride in cooperating with the Platform to support entrepreneurs; especially the youth in the field of training. He noted that the TAG.Global constantly seeks to develop skills and build capacities.

In the same context, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of shifting from education to digital learning, pointing out that the technological revolution is reshaping all aspects of the world today.

For her part, E-Manasah Founder and CEO, Ms. Alia Al Jammal, expressed her pride in cooperating with TAG.Global as well as the patronage of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to the signing ceremony of the agreement between the two sides. She further affirmed her keenness on expanding the horizons of cooperation between E-Manasah and all TAG.Global firms.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global): is the Global Organization for Professional Services, Education and Tech Products, Operating in More than 100 Offices around the World.

E-Manasah: is a digital platform that provides access to finance, markets and resources as well as connecting with service providers and SMEs. It aims to support and link entrepreneurs and businesses through social networks and to create a digital entrepreneurial ecosystem that stimulates innovation and social change.

