Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s residential market is entering a new growth phase, with investors and end-users increasingly turning their attention to emerging communities that offer strong value, improving infrastructure and long-term upside, according to Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, a leading real estate agency based in the Capital.

Areas such as Yas Canal and Al Bahiyah, Al Shamkha, Masdar City, Al Raha (Beach & Gardens) and Hudayriyat are gaining traction as so-called ‘hidden gems’ – communities where pricing remains attractive relative to more established districts, despite solid fundamentals and visible long-term government and master-developer commitment.

Hudayriyat recorded AED 14.78 billion in sales across more than 2,600 transactions, while Yas Canal and Al Bahiyah reached AED 6.57 billion in sales. Al Raha (Beach & Gardens) has been one of the strongest-performing waterfront locations and both Al Shamkha and Masdar City have shown steady absorption and price appreciation, particularly in the second half of 2025.

Evgeny Ratskevich, Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said:

“We’re seeing buyers become more strategic. They’re no longer focused only on established prime addresses; they’re looking at where the next prime locations will be. Communities with strong infrastructure, waterfront access, lifestyle appeal and clear master planning are naturally rising to the top of that list.”

Several market shifts are driving this trend. Abu Dhabi’s population has surpassed 4.1 million, up more than 50% over the past decade, supported by job creation across finance, energy, logistics and technology. The UAE population is projected to reach approximately 12.2 million by 2030, reinforcing long-term housing demand across the Capital. Rental growth remains strong, with apartment rents up over 11% year-on-year and villa rents rising by more than 4%. The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) (data January 2026) shows nearly 238,000 residential rental contracts, reflecting healthy tenant demand.

At the same time, major infrastructure and development projects are reshaping demand patterns. The AED 3.5 billion Yas Canal Housing development, Hudayriyat’s 51-million-square-metre island master plan, expansion in Masdar City and over AED 60 billion in investment on Al Maryah Island, alongside the upcoming Abu Dhabi Tram and Etihad Rail passenger network, are enhancing connectivity and livability across newer districts.

While prime destinations such as Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Reem Island continue to command premium pricing, emerging areas are trading at a noticeable discount, often delivering mid- to high-single-digit rental yields in line with broader market norms.

Lower entry prices are attracting first-time buyers, long-term residents seeking more space, and international investors targeting growth corridors. Expatriate and foreign buyers now account for the majority of residential transactions in Abu Dhabi, with emerging districts seeing particularly strong uptake from first-time buyers and long-term residents.

“Waterfront locations and fully master-planned communities with clear infrastructure timelines are already moving closer to prime status,” Ratskevich added. “For buyers and investors, the next few years represent a real opportunity to enter these areas before pricing fully catches up.”

Metropolitan advises buyers entering emerging districts to focus on master-plan integrity, developer track record, infrastructure delivery timelines and long-term liquidity. Working with specialist brokers active across both prime and emerging segments is critical to accurately assessing risk and opportunity.

As Abu Dhabi’s residential market continues to mature, these ‘hidden gems’ are moving rapidly from niche opportunities to core growth areas, underpinned by affordability, lifestyle appeal and the Capital’s long-term urban and economic vision.