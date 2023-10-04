The car is being showcased as part of Automechanika Dubai’s newest event feature Innovation4Mobility, where attendees can explore emerging trends from the fields of climate-neutral, connected and autonomous mobility

Automechanika Dubai continues on 3 and 4 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Visitors to Automechanika Dubai have had the opportunity to witness firsthand the results of over 12 months of design undertaken by Abu Dhabi University students to build a fully electric Formula 1 (F1) vehicle as part of the 2023 Global Electric Vehicle Competition.

The international competition, organised by Global EEE, a nonprofit organisation for student competitions based in the US, was held for the first time in the MENA region and took place at Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. The competition took place over approximately 17 months and comprised two stages, the first being the design, analysis, simulation and virtual race, followed by construction, testing and finally, racing.

Showcased as part of Automechanika Dubai’s inaugural Innovation4Mobility event feature, the high-performance F1 electric vehicle can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Speaking at Automechanika Dubai, Hasan Hamdan, Research Assistant, Abu Dhabi University and final year Masters’ student, said, “Powered by two batteries and four electric motors, each with 12 KW of power, this F1 car was designed in collaboration with the university’s mechanical and electrical departments, with both under-and post-graduate students taking part in the project. While common components between all competing teams included the batteries and motors, the universities individually designed all other elements of the car. The team also dedicated significant attention to ensuring full aerodynamic stability, recognising the criticality of the vehicle's design."

“Emphasis was very much focused on technical innovation, rigorous use of design, analysis and simulation tools, in addition to controlled testing, with minimal budget.”

“The dream is now to work in the F1 industry!," he concluded.

Having previously only taken part in competitions to build smaller hybrid electric vehicles, the Abu Dhabi University team were proud to be part of a winning team for a project to build a car of this size and power. The team also enjoyed successfully putting theory into application by using the software learned as part of the course projects to analyse the F1 car.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Automechanika Dubai, said, “Abu Dhabi University’s focus on enhancing performance and maximising efficiency speaks to the heart of discussions and displays in the Innovation4Mobility section of Automechanika Dubai. The alternate fuel vehicles, driving technologies, digitalisation, connectivity, and smart infrastructure being showcased make this zone a must-attend to explore the future of global mobility.”

The landmark 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and service industry, will continue until 4 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. (DWTC). Welcoming 1,938 exhibitors from 61 nations, the event will span 14 halls, showcasing a diverse range of innovative products, services and technologies in front of a global audience of 45,000.

