Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its public health agenda, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), announced a new partnership with the University of Arizona (UA), a public land-grant university in Arizona, USA, committed to education, research and community service. ADU continues to collaborate with distinguished local and international academic institutions such as UA to expand its professional course offerings and elevate the student and faculty experience.

During a ceremony, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU and Professor Iman Hakim, Dean of the Me l& Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at UA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Professor Nisreen Alwan, Acting Dean of College of Health Sciences at ADU along with the Public Health program team at ADU consisting of Dr. Michele Cherfane, Dr. Deena Elsori, Dr. Reham Kotb, and Dr. Rania Al Dweik. And Mr. Hassan Hijazi, Assistant Vice president of Middle East & North Africa affairs at UA.



The agreement seeks to provide both institutions with opportunities to collaborate across a range of activities based on knowledge exchange and experience sharing. ADU and UA aim to initiate cooperation between faculty, undergraduate and postgraduate students and researchers through facilitating joint seminars and conferences as well as publishing leading research.



As part of ADU’s commitment to expand its course offerings, both institutions aim to develop condensed undergraduate and postgraduate programs and joint professional education programs to provide students with the opportunity to capitalize on their educational journey and best prepare them for the career market.



Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are proud to collaborate with the prestigious University of Arizona as we continue to expand and diversify our educational offerings to allow our students and faculty to maximize their journey at ADU. Abu Dhabi University stands committed to delivering outstanding academic programs and encouraging students to take on new challenges that will cultivate their academic experience. We are always keen to partner with leading academic institutions like the University of Arizona in an effort to exchange experiences and implement innovative teaching and training methods that will best support our students and faculty.”



The College of Health Sciences at ADU is home to undergraduate programs in Public Health and Environmental Health and Safety, Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, and Human Nutrition and Dietetics. The collective educational mission of the health sciences program is to provide students with a broad and flexible multidisciplinary curriculum, producing graduates equipped with both theoretical and practical knowledge related to their chosen program, as well as scientific and technical knowledge more generally.



The University of Arizona was established in 1885 as a public university and has a total of 49,000 undergraduate enrolled students. The University of Arizona ranked #103 in National Universities in the Best Colleges 2022 edition. The University of Arizona in Tucson, one of the state's largest public universities, provides students with a diverse range of extracurricular activities and academic opportunities.



For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder