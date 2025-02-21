UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with UI GreenMetric, announces the inaugural International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM). The significant event will take place on February 26th and 27th, 2025 at ADU’s Abu Dhabi campus, with a virtual attendance option. The ISLM will bring together global sustainability leaders, experts and higher education institutions to explore innovative strategies for advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the academic sphere. The conference is supported by Environmental Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), along with over ten international universities and representatives from various industries and global ranking entities.

Aligned with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability agenda, the first edition of the ISLM is under the theme “Doing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: The Story of Our Institution and Society”. The meeting will provide a platform for participants to discuss how higher education can contribute to the UAE’s objectives and global SDGs. The event is a testament to ADU’s strong performance in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, where it ranked 344th out of 1,477 institutions worldwide and 2nd in the UAE – a 15-place improvement from the previous year.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we firmly believe that universities play a transformative role in shaping sustainable societies. By embedding sustainability into every facet of our institution, from research and teaching to campus life, we foster a culture of environmental responsibility that equips our students with the knowledge and skills to tackle global challenges. Through these initiatives, we are empowering tomorrow’s leaders to drive positive change, innovate solutions, and contribute to a resilient and sustainable future for all.”

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will take part in a series of insightful sessions, including keynote addresses, interactive forums, and expert panel discussions that will highlight Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in sustainable urban development, strategies for achieving carbon neutrality, and approaches to fostering green economies.

The ISLM will feature renowned sustainability experts, policymakers, and academics from the UI GreenMetric Network and beyond, who will share valuable insights into the development and implementation of sustainability policies and programs that deliver lasting environmental and social impact. The event will also offer a space for participants to contribute their perspectives, furthering the broader sustainability agenda and global SDGs.

The conference aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the critical role sustainability offices play in universities, particularly the importance of dedicated human resources for successful sustainability initiatives. It will also facilitate the exchange of best practices, as universities from the UI GreenMetric network share their experiences in establishing and managing sustainability offices. Additionally, the conference will drive meaningful change by encouraging universities to implement sustainability policies and programs that ensure lasting environmental and social impact. It will also highlight the vital role of the sustainability office in integrating sustainable practices into university operations and fostering innovation.

The event invites participants to join in person or virtually, engaging in these crucial discussions and contributing to advancing sustainability initiatives. By bringing together diverse perspectives, ADU reinforces its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and further solidifies its commitment to supporting the global SDGs.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).