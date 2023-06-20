Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Engineering, hosted the first 5ire Web3 and Blockchain Hackathon in collaboration with 5ire, a fifth-generation blockchain ecosystem, and in partnership with MetaDecrypt, an industry-leading Metaverse and Blockchain development company. Witnessing the participation of 50 teams representing nine universities across the UAE, the event comes in a bid to further enhance students’ knowledge of blockchain technology and innovation and to strengthen blockchain education, research and entrepreneurship.

ADU’s faculty members and 5ire trainers introduced students and academics to Web3 and blockchain technology, fostering innovation in the next generation of developers through the utilization of several technologies such as Metamask, NFT, 5irechain, Ethereum and IPFS. In addition, participants from all coding and programming levels received expert guidance, valuable resources and networking opportunities to ignite their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

As part of the event, students attended a workshop focused on Web3 and blockchain technologies, as well as entrepreneurship. The Workshop seeks to foster innovation in the next generation of developers through the integrating breakthrough technologies in academia while providing expert guidance, valuable resources, and networking opportunities to enhance their understanding of Web3 and blockchain. .Following the workshop, the students worked together and were encouraged to apply their creativity to competitive and groundbreaking ideas that utilized Web3 and blockchain technologies as well as developing innovative solutions for real-world challenges.

Professor Mourad Elhadef, Computer Science and IT Professor at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are delighted to host the first 5ire Blockchain Hackathon in partnership with our strategic partner 5ire. Together, we aim to boost critical thinking and empower the next generation of Web3 and Blockchain developers. This hackathon serves as a dynamic platform where creativity meets sustainability, showcasing how technology can drive positive change in alignment with the UAE's strategic vision for sustainability. We are inspired by the pioneering and creative ideas we have witnessed from the bright tech-savvy leaders of the future.”

Dr. Murad Al Rajab, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Abu Dhabi University, said:"Web3 and Blockchain stand at the forefront of innovation, offering unprecedented opportunities for sustainability. By harnessing the power of these transformative technologies, we can forge a path towards a greener and more sustainable future. The recent hackathon, organized by Abu Dhabi University and 5ire.org, showcased how Web3 and Blockchain can revolutionize areas like supply chain transparency, renewable energy trading, and beyond, driving us closer to a world where technology becomes a catalyst for sustainable development."

Pratik Gauri, Founder and CEO of 5ireChain, said: “We firmly believe in empowering the next generation of Web3 pioneers, and it is not just a vision, but a commitment we hold. By fostering local talent in the UAE and embracing decentralized learning, we strive to equip children and youth with the necessary tools to construct a transformative future.”

Richa Patil, Web3 Ecosystem and Growth Advisor at 5ireChain, Founder and CEO of MetaDecrypt, said: “I recently had the privilege of imparting knowledge and inspiring the young minds who are the future builders of Blockchain in partnership with 5ireChain and with the support of MetaDecrypt. As part of our initiative, we conducted a highly successful hackathon at Abu Dhabi University, which also enabled us to establish connections with other universities.”

The competition concluded with an award ceremony, where the winners were recognized for their outstanding innovative ideas. The top three winners were recognized from different universities within the UAE where ADU came in second place. The winning teams’ projects focused on Cryptocurrency and Sustainability.

