Abu Dhabi University lights up blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month

Abu Dhabi University organizes the second Autism Specrtrum Disorder Symposuim in collaboration with the Regional Center for Educational Planning – UNESCO and the Emirates Autism Society

The sixth edition of the “Arts for Autism” competition draws over 15 education institutes in Abu Dhabi and the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its continuous efforts to raise awareness on autism, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) organized the second Autism Spectrum Disorder Symposium which was attended by HE Mahra Al-Mutaiwei, Director of Regional Center for Educational Planning (RCEP), where the winners of the sixth edition of its “Arts for Autism” were announced. The event was organized by ADU’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), sponsored by Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and in collaboration with the Regional Center for Educational Planning – UNESCO (RCEP) and the Emirates Autism Society (EAS).

In its 2022 edition, the competition received over 150 art pieces by students representing a wide group of people of determination centers and schools in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The event witnessed the attendance of HE Majid Sultan AlMheiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors at EAS, Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at ADU and Dr. Mohammed Fteiha Director of Al Ain and Dubai Campuses and Al Dhafra Center and Director of ADU’s Smart Learning Center. As has been the tradition every year, ADU’s campus lit up in blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month and students participated in a series of initiatives focused on raising awareness on autism.

Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at ADU, said: “Abu Dhabi University’s values are based on collaboration, inclusivity and tolerance – we continue to unite our efforts to ensure world-class education is accessible and available to students of all needs. As part of our efforts, the College continues to offer the Master for Science in Special Education, tailoring our curriculum to meet the needs of our students, thereby encouraging integration and empowering all members of our community.”

Dr. Nair added: “We are proud to witness the second edition of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Symposium and the sixth edition of the Arts for Autism competition – we are thankful for all those that participated and shared with us their heartfelt artwork.”

HE Huda AlKhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), said: “We are proud to support Abu Dhabi University’s ‘Art for Autism’ program to cultivate the exceptional creative talents and abilities of people on the autism spectrum. The power of creative expression is a vital part of the health and well-being of every individual, and it is widely acknowledged that music can be highly therapeutic. Engaging people of every background and ability is a fundamental part of ADMAF’s mission to foster cultural expression, forge unity and support the vitality of our society.”

The contest concluded with two groups of winners representing two categories: 6 to 12 years old and 13 to 25 years old. In the 6 to 12 years old category, first place went to Rania Walid and second place went to Khalifa Alfalasi, both from Dubai Autism Center and third place went to Mohammad Hamza from Sharjah Autism Center. In the 13 to 25 years category, first place went to Patrik John Villafuente and second place went to Reem Talal from Dubai Autism Center. Third place went to Youssef Hussain and Rawdha Bassim Al Bahrani, both from Dubai Autism Center, as well as Saif Humaid, from Sharjah Autism Center. Additionally, Hemdan Eissa from the Rashid Center of the People of Determination Dubai received the jury selection award.

