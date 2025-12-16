As part of the ongoing follow-up on the company’s development projects and in line with strengthening the strategic partnership with Accor Group, Mr. Yahia Kotub, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company – Egypt (ADTIC), accompanied by Mr. Markus Keller, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sofitel – Accor Group, conducted today a site inspection visit to the company’s new hotel development located in the area of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

The visit included a comprehensive review of construction progress and the latest developments of the Sofitel Legend – Pyramids project, one of the most prominent luxury hospitality developments currently underway in Egypt. The hotel enjoys a truly exceptional location with direct views of the Great Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, positioning it as a unique global luxury destination.

During the visit, both parties emphasized the strategic importance of the project as a significant addition to Egypt’s luxury hospitality sector and its expected role in supporting cultural tourism while enhancing the guest experience. The development aligns with the highest standards of the Sofitel Legend brand and supports Egypt’s national vision for the development of the Pyramids Plateau and the Grand Egyptian Museum area.

The tour also included discussions on the project timeline and coordination between the owner, operator, and consultants to ensure delivery in accordance with the highest technical and operational standards, in preparation for the hotel’s planned opening mid of 2027.