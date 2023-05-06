Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) granted BHM Capital Financial Services PSC, a leading investment firm in the UAE’s financial market, the approval to use Omnibus accounts, making it the first financial services company in the UAE to offer this activity to its clients.

From his side, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer, BHM Capital said, “It is an honor to be the first firm in the UAE to obtain Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s approval to use Omnibus accounts to its clients. This milestone reflects BHM Capital’s vision of increasing attractiveness and competitiveness as this activity will allow BHM Capital to register the securities purchased in its name for the account of its clients through consolidated accounts.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) for its methodology in developing its business system according to a clear and flexible strategy and vision that anticipates the future towards excellence and innovation. This approval to provide the service of Omnibus accounts granted to BHM Capital reflects ADX’s confidence in the company in this way, which enables it to efficiently achieve its objectives.” added Al Sa’di.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

