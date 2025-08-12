Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Review, the digital local news and event guide, is celebrating local people (nationals and expats alike) who make a difference in the capital with a special new event, the ADR Community Champions Awards 2025.

The capital is set to shine a spotlight on its most dedicated changemakers as nominations open for the awards, a landmark event designed to recognise the individuals, groups, and organisations making a lasting impact on Abu Dhabi’s communities.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Review (ADR), the awards feature ten categories honouring contributions across youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, cultural heritage, health and wellness, and more. With over 100 guests expected to attend, the evening promises to be a heartfelt celebration of those who give selflessly to enrich the lives of others.

Founded by Asha Sherwood, a leading media innovator and CEO of Abu Dhabi Review, the awards reflect her long-standing mission to champion local voices and create meaningful connections across the city. Asha has spent over a decade helping reshape Abu Dhabi’s media landscape through storytelling that highlights the spirit and diversity of its people.

The ADR Community Champions Awards 2025 is a natural extension of this vision, providing a platform to recognise those who go above and beyond for their community.

Asha says, “These awards are a celebration of the people who make the capital extraordinary. In the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, we’re honouring those who uplift others, nurture belonging, and help co-create our shared future.”

From grassroots organisers to everyday role models, this platform shines a spotlight on those who go above and beyond to make a difference in their neighbourhoods, workplaces, and communities.

“Abu Dhabi is home to countless unsung heroes who dedicate their time, energy, and passion to making a difference,” Asha continues. “Through the Community Champions Awards, we want to celebrate these incredible people and inspire others to join them in creating positive change. Being so deeply integrated into the community has allowed us to build strong, lasting relationships with our audience. It’s earned us the privilege of becoming a trusted voice in the capital, and now we have the opportunity to give back and say thank you.”

Nominations for the awards will open eight to ten weeks ahead of the event, which is slated to take place in Q4 this year.

A panel of judges, comprising carefully selected people from across Abu Dhabi’s rich, multicultural society, will review entries before winners are announced during a glittering evening of recognition and networking. Shortlisted nominees in each category will receive community-wide exposure, with their efforts showcased across Abu Dhabi Review’s platforms.

The ADR Community Champions Awards 2025 invites businesses and organisations to support this initiative through sponsorship opportunities that align with their corporate social responsibility values and commitment to local communities.

ADR Community Champions Award Categories in full:

Outstanding Community Service Award

Youth Empowerment Award

Volunteer Excellence Award

Cultural Heritage & Arts Award

Environmental Sustainability Award

Innovation in Community Engagement Award

Social Inclusion & Diversity Award

Health & Wellness Award

Educational Impact Award

For partnership and nomination details, please contact hello@abudhabireview.com

