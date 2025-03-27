Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), has announced the upcoming launch of Madhmoun - Abu Dhabi's first-ever Multiple Listing Service (MLS) platform. The Gulf Region initiative, Madhmoun, has been devised to provide the much-required transparency, efficiency and trust in the real estate market for brokers, developers, and buyers alike by offering a reliable and centralised platform for property transactions.

Madhmoun, which means ‘verified’ in Arabic, is a unified one-stop solution for all real estate practitioners. It provides verified listings, offers real-time updates about properties, and enables authentic advertising to ensure that all transactions are based on valid and reliable information.

Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: "We are delighted to introduce Madhmoun, which we believe will transform how real estate transactions are conducted in Abu Dhabi. This initiative reflects our commitment to bringing innovation, transparency, and efficiency to the real estate market.

“The launch of Madhmoun represents a significant step forward for Abu Dhabi, strengthening trust and transparency across the real estate market. As the first initiative of its kind in the region, ADREC is proud to lead this effort, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a resilient and globally competitive real estate investment hub. Madhmoun is not an advertising agent but an internationally recognised platform designed to empower aggregators, elevate market standards, and enable authentic advertising."

Every property listed on Madhmoun is thoroughly verified to ensure accuracy and reliability. Users will have access to the latest property data, allowing for informed decision-making. Madhmoun eliminates misleading property advertisements, providing users with honest and transparent listings.

Madhmoun enhances global visibility by connecting Abu Dhabi’s real estate market with international investors, facilitating international exposure and unlocking opportunities worldwide. Additionally, the platform empowers aggregators and real estate professionals to deliver more value, enhancing trust and efficiency in the market.

Madhmoun will reduce the fragmentation of listings, which will result in more visibility for sellers. It does this by increasing the visibility of properties by an average of 70 percent and ensuring the database contains the most current information on the properties available in a given area or market, hence enhancing broker productivity by 35 percent. This further cuts down the transaction time by 40 percent, which, in return, improves the customer experience and international investment.

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in November 2023, aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global real estate hub and increase the sector’s contribution to the non-oil economy. ADREC leads a significant transformation in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

ADREC's focus is on advancing the sector’s ecosystem while giving priority to the well-being of tenants, homeowners, developers, and investors. This involves streamlining processes and enhance regulatory frameworks, while utilising advanced technologies to provide sustainable and seamless services.

Collaborating closely with all stakeholders, the centre aims to elevate development standards and overall liveability in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, ADREC focuses on innovation, exploring groundbreaking technologies. This comprehensive approach highlights ADREC's commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration, positioning Abu Dhabi as an attractive global destination.

