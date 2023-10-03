Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Think you know food delivery? Think again. After taking Dubai by storm earlier this year, Cari, the groundbreaking food delivery app, is all set to spice things up in Abu Dhabi. Merging impeccable service with a transformative 'everybody wins' business model, Cari is reshaping the rules of the game and redefining the food delivery realm. With prolific success under its belt and a rapidly expanding and loyal user base, the relative newcomer has established itself as the future of food delivery in record time, proving that when it comes to food delivery, a customer-centric, 0% commission model is not crazy – it's Cari!

Why has Cari become such a sensation? The answer is simple: A robust 0% commission model for partner restaurants ensures customers can relish their meals at the actual dine-in menu prices, coupled with a guaranteed on-time delivery, and free delivery for every time you order from a new restaurant. This bold, fresh approach resulted in Cari's astronomical growth in Dubai, with both commercial users and everyday food enthusiasts realizing and benefiting from the app's real-world appeal and tangible advantages.

Having already made a significant mark in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Cari's foray into the UAE earlier this year has solidified its place as a pivotal player in the regional food delivery sector. The positive testimonials from satisfied customers and partnering restaurants alone are a testament to its transformative strategy.

Abdullah Al Mutawa, Cari’s visionary Founder and CEO, remarks, "The essence of Cari is not just about challenging the norms but about reshaping them for a balanced, sustainable ecosystem where every stakeholder thrives. With our no-commission model, we've demonstrated that it's possible to deliver quality quickly without the add-on costs. And now, we're excited to bring these benefits and the wider Cari experience to Abu Dhabi."

The beauty of Cari lies in its symbiotic relationship. Put simply, customers can enjoy their favorite dishes at their original dine-in prices, while restaurants multiply their reach and revenue without sacrificing their hard-earned profits. As the community expands, it amplifies the benefits for everyone involved.

Cari is not merely aiming to be another popular food delivery app on people’s phones. It aims to be the one that alters perceptions, challenges the status quo, and brings the best of all culinary worlds to your doorstep.

And if that wasn’t enough, Cari is now an official partner with Fazaa, the national rewards program, offering users exclusive voucher offers and cash-back credits on their Cari wallet! Get ready for a taste of revolution and download the Cari app now.

About Cari:

Cari is a trailblazing food delivery app offering a customer-centric, 0% commission platform that connects food lovers with the best restaurants across the region. Cari has been operational in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia since September 2022 and in the UAE since May 2023. Driven by a commitment to exceptional service, Cari's on-time delivery promise set it apart in a competitive market. Founded by industry expert Abdullah Al Mutawa, who brings his extensive experience as co-founder of Carriage, later acquired by Delivery Hero, Cari is poised to reshape the food delivery landscape. Embracing a future-forward vision, both customers and restaurant partners are set to enjoy a more sustainable and mutually beneficial food delivery experience. #GetCari