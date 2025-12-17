UAE, Dubai – Peter Sieber will retire on December 31, 2025, after twelve years with HIMA Group. He will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity.

During his tenure at HIMA, Sieber made significant contributions to the company's success. As a recognized expert in functional safety, he played a key role in expanding HIMA's solution portfolio and advancing the digitalization of functional safety under the motto #safetygoesdigital—delivering solutions that create tangible value for customers. Through his long-standing involvement in international standardization committees, he also contributed substantially to the global development of functional safety and OT security.

Most recently, Sieber led the Strategic Marketing division. Previously, he was responsible for international sales, norms and standards, and the China region. His key achievements include establishing HIMA’s presence in China and expanding local business operations.

"Peter Sieber has successfully driven the digitalization of functional safety with his creative drive and wealth of ideas, both nationally and internationally. His personal dedication in establishing HIMA China and fostering partnerships in the region is particularly noteworthy," said Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group.

As part of the company’s succession plan, Sergej Arent will assume overall responsibility for the Customer Solutions Center (CSC), which will include Applications, the HIMA Academy, HIMA Consulting, and the newly established Solutions Management for Turbo-Machinery Control (TMC), Safety Lifecycle Digitalization (SLD), and Pipeline Leak Detection Systems (LDS). Ivo Hanspach will take over HIMA Group’s activities in norms and standards, in addition to his role as Head of Product Management.

With this realignment, HIMA Group is strengthening its position as an independent technology and solutions partner and a pioneer in the digitalization of functional safety.

The company thanks Sieber for his many years of service and wishes him all the best for the next chapter of his life.

