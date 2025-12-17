Muscat – Closing 2025 on a high note, Vodafone Oman has introduced Wafi, Oman’s first-of-its-kind loyalty experience offering instant rewards without the need for point collection. The launch strengthens the company’s digital ecosystem with experiences designed around convenience, relevance, and the growing customer expectation for immediate and accessible value-add.

Through Wafi, rewards are embedded into the same digital world customers already use to manage their plans, payments, and services on the My Vodafone App. They can instantly unlock offers from partner brands across dining, fashion, and entertainment, and enjoy everyday savings. The rewards are not tied to points or minimum spend but simply are a given benefit of being a Vodafone customer, reflecting Wafi’s slogan: “You’re with us. That’s what matters.” The programme moves beyond traditional, transactional schemes towards building deeper connections and delivering everyday value to customers.

“Today’s customers don’t separate loyalty from experience; they expect recognition to happen naturally, as part of how they already connect,” said Aisha Al Kiyumi, Head of Commercial Planning at Vodafone Oman. “Wafi was developed from that understanding. It’s not a new platform or process, but an extension of the relationship we already have with our customers, one that rewards them in real time, through the same journey they trust every day.”

The launch of Wafi marks the beginning of a dynamic platform that will grow through new partnerships and insights drawn from customer engagement. As usage grows, new categories and experiences will be added, ensuring that Wafi develops in line with how customers in Oman engage, spend, and connect in their everyday lives.

The introduction of Wafi reinforces Vodafone Oman’s commitment to create a fully digital experience centred on the customer. From connectivity and payments to engagement and now rewards, every advancement echoes a single idea, that technology should be in sync with people’s lives. As Vodafone Oman moves forward, this approach will remain central to how it grows, designs, and delivers the next generation of digital services for Oman.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.