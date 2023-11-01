Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading financial institution, has launched its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy outlining the bank’s sustainability agenda for the next three years which underscores ADIB's commitment to increasing its sustainable finance targets, enhancing its sustainable development journey, reaffirming its position as a responsible and forward-thinking financial institution.

The strategy reinforces ADIB’s efforts in capturing opportunities through the transition to a low-carbon economy as more companies seek to advance their corporate sustainability efforts through sustainable financing. It also encompasses the Green, Social and Transition to low carbon economy requirement of customers including corporates, governments, and consumers.

Nasser Al Awadhi, Group CEO, ADIB said: “ESG principles are deeply rooted in Islamic finance, which emphasises sound governance, social justice, and environmental stewardship. As an Islamic bank, we take pride in our commitment to ethical finance, transparency, and sustainability. Aligned with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future, our three-year strategy aims to empower our customers to thrive in an increasingly responsible and conscientious financial landscape. We are dedicated to supporting them in harmonizing their ESG aspirations with their financial goals, guiding them on a transformative journey towards lasting success”.

ADIB's ESG strategy includes a number of measures that ensures the alignment of ADIB business model towards more sustainability. It is backed by a specific three-year action plan with clear targets and ambitions, to be implemented across all business lines within the Bank. In addition, the bank is also formulating its net zero targets and plans to publish net zero pathways focusing on reducing the emissions stemming from both its direct operational activities and its financing activities.

The three-year strategy is seamlessly integrated into ADIB’s sustainability policy framework, encompassing key pillars such as maximizing positive impact, becoming a lifelong partner of customers, fostering a strong economic footprint, maintaining a people-centric organizational culture, upholding governance excellence, and remaining a steadfast lifelong partner for communities. This approach aims to embed sustainability and ESG principles into ADIB's core identity as an Islamic bank, showcasing its commitment to pioneering sustainable financial solutions and adeptly managing ESG and climate-related risks.

Additionally, it encompasses a wide range of key target areas and ambitions, including integrating ESG considerations into investment and finance decisions, finalizing a sustainable finance framework for green and sustainable products, reporting on ESG as per market and legal requirements, implementing an Emiratization strategy, developing financial inclusion policies and programs, integrating ESG into governance structures and culture, and promoting gender diversity and employee well-being.

The rollout of the new strategy has already begun to yield positive results. ADIB’s S&P CSA score has more than doubled to reach 38 points, in Sustainalytics ADIB transitioned from a high to a medium risk position. This positions ADIB favorably among both local and international peers, while the bank continues to maintain an "A" rating from MSCI.

ADIB continues to engage in a well- balanced mix of sustainable financing deals across the markets in which it operates and across various sectors.

About ADIB

A Leading Islamic bank with a Strong Customer Franchise, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank “ADIB” is a leading bank in the UAE and one of the largest Islamic banks globally. Headquartered and listed in Abu Dhabi, ADIB was incorporated in 1997 to serve as the first Islamic bank in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Over the last two decades, ADIB has demonstrated a consistent track record of growth with assets now totaling AED 182 billion. The bank currently serves more than 1 million customers through a balanced proposition that combines a highly personalized customer experience with world-class digital banking services.

ADIB is a full-fledged financial service provider that offers banking solutions for individuals, corporates, and affluent customers. In addition, the wider ADIB Group provides brokerage, real estate and property management, payments, and insurance services.

ADIB has one of the largest distribution networks in the UAE with 70 branches and 520 ATMs. Internationally, the bank has a presence in six strategic markets - Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Sudan, and Iraq.

ADIB’s digital transformation journey is centered around customers, ensuring that the bank’s digital solutions always deliver the best possible banking experience. The bank has seen a substantial rise in customer demand for its digital banking services with 78% of customers now enrolled through the bank’s digital channels.

ADIB has received numerous awards from leading global organizations, having been named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, Best bank in the UAE by Global Finance and Best Islamic digital Bank by Global finance.

