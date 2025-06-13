Abu Dhabi: With the support of Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with EHang and Multi Level Group (MLG), has hosted a landmark test flight of a passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of a public demonstration in the emirate. The test flight has showcased Abu Dhabi’s commitment to shaping the future of urban mobility, highlighting its leadership in intelligent transportation systems and autonomous vehicles.

The project to bring fully autonomous passenger aircraft to Abu Dhabi to provide safe, zero-emission aerial mobility contributes towards further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for air, land and sea transportation.

More than a technical milestone, the test flight represents a pivotal step towards integrating urban air mobility into everyday life, in line with the emirate’s vision of further enhancing innovation and artificial intelligence. The autonomous mission validated critical technologies, including hot-weather performance in Abu Dhabi’s climate alongside airspace coordination, route planning and vertiport operations. Conducted under the oversight of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the flight provided live proof of the regulatory, operational and infrastructure frameworks essential for safely scaling this new mode of transport.

As cities globally explore the potential of eVTOLs, Abu Dhabi is setting a precedent – by not only testing the technology in real urban conditions but also fostering a collaborative ecosystem where government and industry align to accelerate innovation and to enable commercialisation of such modes of mobility. Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster, Abu Dhabi is localising production, supporting infrastructure development and enabling future-ready regulation.

His Excellency Badr Al Olama, Director-General at ADIO, said: “Today’s demonstration embodies Abu Dhabi’s future-forward ambition. Through the vision of the SASC, we’re turning future mobility into tangible nation building. With EHang and MLG, we are proving that urban air taxis will be a part of everyday life, here in Abu Dhabi and around the world. This is how we diversify our economy, cultivate homegrown capabilities and make the emirate a global leader in next-generation transport.”

The demonstration also played a key role in public and stakeholder engagement, offering both groups a tangible glimpse into the future of mobility. Building trust in new technology is critical, and the event sparked excitement across the ecosystem, laying the foundation for greater acceptance and momentum as Abu Dhabi moves towards commercial deployment of urban air mobility.

EHang, a public listed company on Nasdaq and leader in autonomous aviation technology, confirmed plans to establish regional operations in Abu Dhabi, including a final assembly line and support facilities. These plans, executed in partnership with MLG and supported by ADIO, reinforce the emirate’s strategy to build an innovation-led, diversified economy. EHang’s EH216-S received the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft, issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The EH216‑S represents a paradigm shift in passenger transport. As the world’s first certified, pilotless, two-seater eVTOL aircraft, it combines full autonomy with electric propulsion – delivering safe, zero-emission aerial mobility tailored for urban environments. Purpose-built for applications such as sightseeing, short-distance connections and tourism, it operates with minimal noise and no runway, making it ideally suited to the evolving infrastructure of future cities.

Within its compact size, the EH216-S features eight arms equipped with 16 propellers, each powered by a dual-motor system, totalling 32 independent electric motors. The design ensures efficient vertical take-off and landing capabilities with a high level of redundancy and operational safety, positioning the EH216-S as a smart and sustainable solution for next-generation mobility.

Mohamed Salah, CEO of Advanced Mobility Hub, a subsidiary of MLG, said: “This public flight demonstration marks a pivotal milestone in our strategic partnership with EHang, one of the group’s most significant strategic collaborations. It reinforces our shared vision to lead the autonomous aerial mobility sector from the UAE to Africa and the Middle East. This cooperation is a key pillar in positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for future transportation technologies. This achievement represents a major step toward the commercialisation and widespread adoption of low-altitude passenger aviation services. By establishing an integrated ecosystem for certified electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the region, we are not only accelerating innovation and advanced manufacturing but also laying the foundation for a new era of smart and sustainable mobility across the Middle East and Africa.”

ADIO continues to forge strategic partnerships and provide support for investment in the emirate, enabling innovative global companies to establish and expand their operations internationally from Abu Dhabi.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors:

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.