ADIO to facilitate the market entry of CaoCao, with plans to establish regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and CaoCao Inc. (Stock code: 2643.HK), a Geely initiative focused on tech-driven mobility, have announced their collaboration to accelerate the adoption of smart mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, CaoCao will work to establish its regional headquarters in the emirate, driving its ambitious expansion plans across the UAE and the wider region.

The announcement was made during DRIFTx 2025, Abu Dhabi’s flagship event for smart and sustainable mobility, organised by ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster as part of its ongoing efforts to enable real-world deployment by uniting policy, infrastructure and industry.

CaoCao stands as the primary platform for Geely Holding Group's Robotaxi commercialization, currently operating primarily in China, dedicated to developing a green shared mobility ecosystem by integrating purpose-built vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and intelligent operation.

In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish a smart mobility ecosystem, the company’s presence in Abu Dhabi is set to introduce new capabilities in green transport, create pathways for local R&D and skills development and expand the base of active technology operators.

The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on commercial pilots for operating autonomous vehicles and battery-swap electric vehicles in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the relevant government entities. The partnership will also explore mechanisms for operating battery-swap EVs connected to Abu Dhabi’s clean energy network, supporting the development of a smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem that strengthens the emirate’s global leadership in this field.

Additional areas of collaboration include knowledge exchange and talent development in partnership with UAE universities and research institutions, advancing safety frameworks for smart mobility, showcasing innovations at upcoming Abu Dhabi events and hosting reciprocal internship programs.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “Abu Dhabi is revolutionising smart mobility by bringing together global players to showcase their solutions in one of the fastest growing markets in the region. Our collaboration with CaoCao reinforces Abu Dhabi’s strategy to position itself at the forefront of next-generation mobility, diving innovation and investment across the transport ecosystem.”

Xin Gong, CEO, CaoCao Inc., commented: “The partnership with ADIO is a key milestone in CaoCao's global strategy about Robotaxi services. We are confident that by deeply integrating purpose-built vehicles, autonomous driving technology and efficient platform operations with the superior investment environment and support provided by ADIO, we can offer smarter, greener, and more convenient future mobility services to users in Abu Dhabi and the wider Middle East region.”

The announcement builds on engagement efforts led by ADIO through the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in China, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for innovation-driven Chinese enterprises seeking a regional base and global growth.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com

About CaoCao Inc.:

CaoCao Inc. is a leading intelligent mobility platform in China, incubated by Geely Holding Group. CaoCao upholds the brand proposition of “Serving people’s mobility wholeheartedly” and is committed to building a mobility brand with the best reputation for service. As the largest tech-driven mobility platform on HKEX, CaoCao is not only a pioneer in advanced technology but also a seasoned practitioner with massive operational expertise. By integrating vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and intelligent operation systems, CaoCao offers users a diverse range of options, including ride-hailing, taxis, purpose-built, and premium services. The company remains focused on driving the green and intelligent mobility industry. For more information, visit: www.caocao.com.cn.