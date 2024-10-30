The conference is under the theme of ‘Agility and Resilience of First Responders’.

The event discusses the role of artificial intelligence in protecting critical infrastructure and fire management in high-risk environments.

The conference features participation from various global experts and specialists in safety, security, defence, and crisis management.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The "Rabdan Academy," a global leader in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management will host the second edition of the "Centres of Excellence 2024" Conference under the theme ‘Agility and Resilience of First Responders,’ in Abu Dhabi on October 30-31.

The conference aims to enhance cooperation among relevant authorities in fire management, counterterrorism, and safety and security at local, regional and global levels. This contributes to the enhancement of specialized capabilities in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management. It will also feature a range of experts and specialists within the industry, providing detailed insights about accelerating global challenges and developments. Over the course of two days, the event will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in combatting terrorism, protecting critical infrastructure, and managing fires in high-risk environments.

This edition of the conference focuses on multiple strategic themes and will host panel discussions regarding the future needs for national qualifications, volunteer firefighter programs and national decision-making model in high-risk environments. The discussions will also highlight the importance of coordinating enhanced firefighting services on warships and providing participants with a comprehensive overview of the latest challenges and innovations in firefighting and crisis management.

The conference, supported by key strategic stakeholders of the Academy, aims to contribute to its overarching objectives. Platinum sponsors include the Ministry of Defence, the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority, the National Guard Command, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority. The Tawazun Council and Abu Dhabi Airports join as Gold sponsors, while the Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Program 'Jaheziya' serves as a Silver sponsor. Furthermore, the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Center - Abu Dhabi is the Bronze sponsor for the event.

Enhancing Resilience

His Excellency James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, emphasized the importance of this conference in achieving the academy's vision and strategy to develop and qualify national and global cadres in the fields of safety, defence and crisis management. He noted that organizing the second edition of the conference is in response to the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE to enhance national resilience and preparedness to deal with emergency challenges. He added that the conference aims to synergize efforts among relevant entities, exchanging expertise, knowledge, and best practices to develop the capabilities of first responders and ensure rapid response to emergency incidents.

Morse added: ‘We believe in the importance of developing innovative and integrated solutions to enhance the resilience of the safety, defence and crisis management sectors, and to elevate the level of coordination among the relevant authorities. This contributes to achieving better results in dealing with various emergencies, in line with the Academy's mission, which was established to be a specialized educational institution providing advanced academic and professional programs, aligning with the UAE’s efforts to achieve sustainability and resilience in the fields of defence and security.’

Supporting National Efforts

In this context, H.E. Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director Director General of the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), emphasized that the NCEMA’s support for this conference aligns with its strategic vision to strengthen the unified national response to emergencies and disasters, and to enhance the resilience of all relevant sectors for swift and effective emergency response. He highlighted the importance of close collaboration between national, regional and international partners in fostering the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices.

Al Neyadi affirmed that the NCEMA is committed to supporting initiatives that enhance first responders’ resilience and improve coordination and response mechanisms by providing specialized technical and training support and by developing integrated emergency plans that boost the country’s resilience in facing future challenges.

Similarly, H.E. Brigadier General Ahmed Hassan Al Zaabi, Deputy Commander of the National Guard, stated: ‘Our participation in the Centres of Excellence Conference 2024 underscores the National Guard’s strong commitment to advancing collaboration and integration among relevant authorities for a more effective emergency response,’.

Al Zaabi emphasised that the National Guard consistently aims to strengthen coordination between security and defence agencies, reinforcing the security framework to promote national stability and internal security.

H.E. Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, Chief Executive Officer, Tawazun Council, affirmed that participation in the conference reflects Tawazun's commitment to supporting strategic partnerships and initiatives that contribute to driving innovation and enhancing cooperation among various sectors, thereby solidifying the UAE's position as a leading destination in the field of security and safety.

He pointed out that the conference serves as an important platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences in the fields of innovation and the development of technologies and systems, which contributes to empowering national capabilities and achieving strategic objectives in facing challenges and responding effectively based on readiness and proactive plans.

Furthermore, H.E. Major General Ahmed Saif Bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Director of Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, said: ‘Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters is committed to sponsoring various events and conferences that aim to elevate safety levels in general and ensure readiness to respond to emergencies and disasters in particular. We hope that the conference will boost national preparedness and provide an opportunity to enhance emergency response and proactive measures, drawing from specialized workshops to access the best knowledge, experiences, innovations and related practices.’

On the same note, H.E. Brigadier Salem bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), highlighted the conference's importance as a strategic platform for sharing expertise and fostering cooperation in preventive safety and emergency response—essential for building qualified national capabilities to meet emerging challenges. He noted that the ADCDA’s participation aligns with its vision to establish a sustainable and comprehensive safety system in Abu Dhabi, enhancing resilience, response efficiency, and skill development through cutting-edge innovations, technologies and AI solutions.

Al Dhaheri added that the ADCDA constantly working to enhance its readiness to protect lives and property and to support sustainable development. He also highlighted its commitment to developing advanced strategies and strengthening cooperation with strategic partners at both local and international levels, in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s vision to improve quality of life.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations, Government Affairs and Aviation Security at Abu Dhabi Airports, stated: 'Through our participation in this exceptional event, we aim to implement a global operational system, integrating global best practices and advanced technology, that not only strengthens our ability and preparedness to handle various emergency situations, but also proactively anticipates and mitigates potential risks. By collaborating with leading experts and organisations at this conference, we will foster a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities in emergency management, driving innovation and ensuring a safer future for all. This approach aligns with our commitment to ensuring traveller safety and the security of strategic facilities, while simultaneously advancing our vision of delivering seamless travel experiences and building a promising future of resilience and excellence for Abu Dhabi Airports and the global aviation industry.'

Innovative Solutions

The organization of the second edition of the "Centers of Excellence 2024" Conference under the theme "Agility and Resilience of First Responders" is part of the Rabdan Academy's efforts to enhance cooperation among entities involved in safety, defence and crisis management. This conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest technologies and innovations that contribute to improving response speed and developing first responders' capabilities. It also reflects the role of the Rabdan Academy in supporting the UAE’s strategy aimed at enhancing sector resilience and achieving integration and alignment among different authorities.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

For Media Enquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)