Initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030 to reduce electricity and water consumption in the Emirate

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Carrefour, owned by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, to expand its Green Corner initiative to include a pilot at Carrefour Al Saqr, located on Airport Road in the heart of the capital.

A dedicated space in Carrefour Al Saqr will promote conscious shopping by guiding visitors towards the most sustainable options in terms of energy consumption, costs, and performance. Products will include refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company and Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour UAE for Majid Al Futtaim Retail, at the inaugural World Utilities Congress held this week in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the partnership, H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, said: “By collaborating with Carrefour to expand our Green Corner initiative, we will build upon the success of our existing Green Corner locations, helping more of our customers make informed decisions about their home water and electricity consumption. This partnership also signifies the important role that ADDC plays in supporting the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s demand side management efforts and the UAE’s objective to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour UAE for Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “This exciting initiative will arm our customers in Abu Dhabi with the knowledge they need to shop more sustainably as Carrefour seeks new ways to innovate and educate, whilst forging a greener future. By choosing high-efficiency appliances over conventional models, consumers can save on utility bills, reduce their home’s carbon footprint, and enhance their lifestyles. With the help of our surrounding community and our partners at Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, we look forward to extending our Green Corner to protect the wider environment beyond our stores.”

This initiative falls under the utility company’s comprehensive demand side management program, Tarsheed, which aims to reduce 20% of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity consumption by 2030. Tarsheed’s vision is to establish ADDC and AADC as trusted advisors to their customers. The aim is to help customers understand the impact of their electricity and water usage and enable them to make informed decisions regarding the efficient and sustainable use of these important resources.

About Abu Dhabi Distribution Company

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) plans, operates, maintains and owns network distribution assets and directly interfaces with water and electricity customers in Abu Dhabi’s central and Al Dhafra regions, leveraging technical expertise and best-practice customer-care solutions. Through innovation and continuous enhancements, ADDC ensures water and electricity flow to more than 600,000 service points through a smart, robust, efficient and sustainable distribution network. ADDC is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA). For more information please visit: www.addc.ae

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

