Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its participation in the first edition of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with local and regional parties, including the Emirates Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), and Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID). The MoUs come as part of the Chamber’s efforts to drive economic growth in Abu Dhabi and supporting investment in vital sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, in addition to representatives from the Emirates Development Bank, ADAFSA, and AAAID.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “These agreements mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation with leading entities. The agreements will strengthen the contribution of private companies to vital sectors, enable them to launch unique projects, and provide them with the required guidance on a local and regional level.”

“The Chamber’s ensures supporting private companies from different sectors and scales, providing them with the necessary guidance and requirements to launch their business and achieve operational success, particularly for SMEs which play a key role in driving the Emirate’s economic development,” His Excellency added.

As part of its continuous efforts to support startups and SMEs that operate in various sectors, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed a partnership agreement with the Emirates Development Bank, where the two parties will cooperate to highlight the available investment opportunities in the manufacturing, advanced technology, healthcare, and food security sectors. The Bank will also provide a package of financing and support options for members of the Chamber to support the financing of the industrial strategy in the UAE. It will also provide an electronic platform that offers free training courses for members of the Chamber on how to develop business strategies and plans, from establishment their business to proposing innovative solutions to meet the challenges they might face.

In order to support the government’s efforts in accelerating the growth of the agricultural sector, raise its contribution to the national GDP, and stimulate investment in the sector, the Chamber also signed a partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The agreement aims at enhancing cooperation in finding solutions to current challenges, developing economic policies and legislations related to the agricultural sector, and improving food security, as well as exchanging information, experiences, and data related to investors. Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will launch awareness campaigns about available investment opportunities, and promote the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to attract more private companies to invest in the sector.

In addition, the Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) to work together to establish integrated agricultural projects that aim to achieve food security in the UAE and the Arab world. The two parties will work on preparing feasibility studies for agricultural projects, introducing available investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, and benefiting from extensive and diverse expertise that the AAAID possesses in the plant and animal production sector and agricultural industries, as they constitute a major contributor to supporting efforts to achieve food security in all Arab countries.

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation at Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition aims to raise the private sector’s awareness of the Chamber’s innovative services, which support private companies and enables them to achieve their commercial objectives, as well as enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the regional and international levels in the food and beverage, and hospitality sectors.

