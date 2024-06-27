Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a strategic collaboration agreement with e& UAE, marking a strategic step aimed at outlining joint cooperation to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The partnership seeks to foster the growth of the business community by leveraging innovative communication solutions, digital services, rewarding offers, unique packages, and more.

The announcement came during an official signing ceremony held at the Chamber Tower in Abu Dhabi in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&; and Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, along with several directors and representatives from both entities.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “This strategic collaboration agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to empower the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We aim to support SMEs and startups, enabling them to unleash their full potential within a competitive and advanced economic ecosystem, thereby realizing the strategic vision of the Chamber.”

“Our collaboration with e& UAE paves the way for a long-term strategic partnership benefiting private sector companies in Abu Dhabi. It offers a diverse package of high-quality services and preferential benefits that support the business community, representing a significant addition to the Chamber’s efforts in elevating the competitiveness of the private sector and enabling its growth through support initiatives and programs, including the “5+5 Pilot Program” for supporting SMEs, which serve as the main catalysts of the national economy,” Al Qubaisi added.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO at e& UAE said: “Our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber aims to support SMEs’ growth ambitions, underscoring our dedication to empowering them and enhancing their competitive edge. We are set to support their advancement through advanced digital services and solutions that align with the National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. This cooperation will equip businesses with cutting-edge digital tools, accelerating their growth in a dynamic digital economy thereby contributing significantly to regional economic growth.”

As part of this agreement, Abu Dhabi Chamber will disseminate information about the offers and services provided by e& UAE to its members, while at the same time providing a unique package of communication offers and plans to Chamber’s members through its website, including Business PRO, Office Presence, uTap, digital products, and more.

The agreement entails leveraging e& UAE’s expertise in digital technologies to facilitate digital transformation processes for SMEs in Abu Dhabi, providing customized solutions in cloud computing, digital marketing, cybersecurity, and innovative payment solutions. These efforts aim to simplify commercial operations, enhance efficiency, and improve customer experience.

