Cairo, Egypt – JLL, a leading professional services firm specialising in real estate, investment management and development consultancy, has been appointed by Reliance Egypt to support the transformation of the Lazoghly Complex in Cairo, Egypt. JLL will also deliver the Moxy Cairo Downtown, a playful and stylish hospitality brand targeting the ‘young at heart’ travellers. This initiative is part of the adaptive reuse project of the Lazoghly Complex of buildings.

JLL’s Project & Development Services (P&DS) fit-out team will deliver a comprehensive range of project management solutions, including project planning and programming, and cost management, from concept design through to construction and fit-out.

Reliance Developments, the urban regeneration arm of Reliance Egypt, is collaborating with JLL on transforming the seven-building Lazoghly Complex as part of a larger precinct revitalisation effort. It is being repurposed as an integrated mixed-use development, offering a vibrant mix of hospitality services, offices, co-working spaces, retail outlets, restaurants, and edutainment facilities. The project seeks to breathe new life into ageing buildings while preserving their heritage and optimising building performance, with JLL providing project delivery solutions for Reliance Developments.

JLL is also offering an extensive range of services to Reliance Ventures, the hospitality arm of Reliance Egypt, on building Moxy Cairo Downtown. The hotel plan includes 365 rooms, a fitness centre, lively public spaces, a fun grab-and-go concept, and communal tables offering ample opportunities for guests to plug and play. These features align with the brand's focus on creating social spaces for modern travellers, with JLL providing project management and cost management services to Reliance Egypt.

Ahmed Hemmat, Head of Project & Development Services at JLL, said: “The transformation of Lazoghly shows the immense potential of adaptive reuse in reviving ageing buildings. By repurposing these structures, we address the needs of today’s users while preserving a part of Cairo’s rich heritage. We are excited to be involved in creating a modern, sustainable space with a compelling story about its history.”

Magdi Kassabgui, Chairman & CEO at Reliance Egypt, stated: “We envision our development as the cornerstone of the broader revitalisation of Downtown Cairo, setting the stage for its transformation into a world-class touristic, cultural, and artistic hub. Our goal is to create a dynamic mixed-use destination that enhances the urban experience by introducing new spaces for work, leisure, and hospitality. This project reflects our commitment to sustainable urban regeneration and our belief in the power of thoughtful design and creativity to breathe new life into the city.”

Ahmed Mostafa, Head of Fit-out Egypt at JLL, added: “With JLL’s extensive experience in hotel projects, we are uniquely positioned to support this exciting rehabilitation. Our team understands the intricate balance required when adapting heritage buildings for modern hospitality use. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to this project, ensuring that the new Moxy Hotel will offer guests an exceptional experience while honouring the building's heritage.”

George Raafat, Head Project Manager at Reliance Developments, added: “Reliance is proud to be at the forefront of Downtown Cairo’s regeneration. We are taking a leading role in the expert conversion of these historic buildings, meticulously preserving their heritage architectural elements while seamlessly integrating them with highly efficient, modern functionalities. By forging strategic partnerships with industry leaders like JLL, we are ensuring the highest standards of execution. This project incorporates cutting-edge sustainable practices, including smart building management technologies for enhanced operational performance, and the use of locally sourced, environmentally friendly building materials.”

The Lazoghly Complex project is expected to set a new standard for adaptive reuse in Cairo, demonstrating how heritage preservation can align with modern, sustainable development practices.

