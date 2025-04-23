The company has secured exclusive sports streaming rights to ICC until 2027 (including the upcoming Cricket World Cups in 2026 and 2027) and UFC Fights until end of 2026.

Committed to boosting local content production, STARZPLAY has delivered major projects, including Abu Dhabi-based ‘Unstoppable: The Italian Dream’, reinforcing the emirate’s role in global content creation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, reports record-breaking financial and operational milestones in 2024 with the strategic support of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The company’s revenue has successfully surpassed the AED 370 million mark, reflecting the success of its long-term growth strategy and strategic partnerships and exhibiting over 2.5x revenue growth since the partnership’s commencement in 2022.

Since partnering with ADIO in 2022, STARZPLAY has witnessed exponential growth, strengthening its regional footprint. Its headquarters at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Creative Hub, now with over 40 employees, serves as a hub for AI-driven content curation, fan engagement, and streaming innovation.

With Abu Dhabi investing heavily in media infrastructure, including Yas Creative Hub and advanced cloud services, the UAE capital is cementing its role as a regional powerhouse for digital entertainment, driven by the rise of major players like STARZPLAY.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “STARZPLAY is a prime example of how Abu Dhabi is shaping a dynamic, innovation-led digital economy. By supporting companies like STARZPLAY to grow and innovate, we are empowering high-growth companies to create jobs and drive industry transformation. The results achieved in 2024 are a testament to this successful collaboration and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global hub for media, entertainment and technology.”

Maaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY, commented: “Our partnership with ADIO has played a key role in our journey. ADIO’s support has helped us expand our operations and introduce many solutions, such as AI-driven content discovery, improving the overall entertainment experience. As we look toward the future, we are committed to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global media landscape.”

Original content and exclusive sports

STARZPLAY continues to gain traction in live sports streaming as demand for premium content in the region increases. The company has secured exclusive streaming rights for all ICC major events including the recent Champions Trophy hosted in Pakistan and UAE and the upcoming Cricket World Cups in 2026 and 2027, all UFC global and regional fights until end of 2026, and other major sporting events. With Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, including an Amazon Web Service data centre, the platform delivers high-quality, uninterrupted streaming to millions of users across MENA.

In addition, the company has expanded its original content portfolio with projects like Unstoppable: The Italian Dream, filmed in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Italian Serie A and ImageNation, drawing global audiences and showcasing the emirate’s role in nurturing young sports talent.

AI-powered innovation enhances user experience

In response to the growing demand for interactive sports content, STARZPLAY has launched AI-powered STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports, leveraging support from ADIO. This Abu Dhabi-developed platform allows fans to engage with live matches in real-time. Its personalisation engine utilises advanced machine learning to provide users with tailored recommendations, improving retention and engagement rates.

Abu Dhabi's accelerating creative economy

STARZPLAY’s growth has boosted Abu Dhabi’s creative economy, creating jobs in media, production and technology while supporting the Abu Dhabi Film and TV Commission’s goals. Its investment in local content, including hit UAE series such as Kaboos and Million Dollar Listing UAE, has solidified the emirate as a leading hub for content creation, filmmaking and entertainment in the region.

STARZPLAY remains committed to delivering innovative content, advancing technology and driving social and economic growth. With ADIO’s support, STARZPLAY will boost content production and invest in live sports and AI-driven experiences to enhance its digital offering.

