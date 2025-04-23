Dubai, UAE: 5th Street, a leading real estate property technology consultancy, is proud to announce its expansion into the Middle East, establishing a strategic presence in Dubai – one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

Building on its proven success in the UK, Europe and North America, 5th Street is bringing world-class Yardi implementation, optimisation and support services to the region. This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge property technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of real estate businesses in the Middle East.

Heading the Middle East operations is Carla Jarkas Finnegan, a seasoned industry expert who will lead 5th Street’s mission of empowering businesses with smarter, more efficient technology. Her leadership will ensure that regional clients benefit from expert Yardi solutions, advanced data services, and best in class technical consulting.

“As the Middle East real estate sector continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunities to drive digital transformation through expert Yardi solutions. Our goal is to empower businesses with smarter, more efficient technology to maximise their potential.” – Carla Jarkas Finnegan, Regional Lead, Middle East

5th Street combines global best practice with an understanding of the local market dynamics and regulatory landscape, ensuring clients receive high-quality, business-centric solutions that drive long-term success. The company’s service offerings include:

Yardi Implementation & Optimisation – Ensuring Yardi is designed and fine-tuned to meet unique business needs.

– Ensuring Yardi is designed and fine-tuned to meet unique business needs. Yardi Training – Business-focused learning led by trainers with real estate expertise.

– Business-focused learning led by trainers with real estate expertise. Yardi Support – An expert-led helpdesk with industry-leading response times.

– An expert-led helpdesk with industry-leading response times. Reporting & Technical Solutions – Custom reporting and technical services beyond the Yardi stack.

– Custom reporting and technical services beyond the Yardi stack. Data Services – Optimising the use, movement, and management of data across the Yardi platform.

– Optimising the use, movement, and management of data across the Yardi platform. Data Intelligence – Advanced BI and reporting solutions that transform real estate data into actionable insights.

“We are excited to see 5th Street expanding its operations to the Middle East, bringing its Yardi expertise to this dynamic market. As a long-term member of the Yardi Independent Consulting Network, 5th Street continues to play a key role in helping businesses maximise the value of their real estate technology through global best practices and expert-led consulting services.” – Neal Gemassmer, Vice President & GM of international for Yardi.

“Expanding into the Middle East is a natural step in our growth strategy. As one of the most exciting Real Estate Technology markets on the planet, the region presents immense opportunities. While challenges of technology adoption, user engagement, and processes optimisation are common issues globally, we have consistently helped our clients overcome these hurdles through close partnership and deep expertise. We are excited to bring this approach to the Middle East - partnering with regional businesses to maximise the value they are getting from their real estate technology investment and position 5th Street as the go-to Yardi partner in the market.” – Matthew Burnham, Managing Director, 5th Street Global.

As 5th Street cements its position in the region, it remains committed to delivering high-quality innovative solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and long-term success for clients across the Middle East.

Meet 5th Street at Upcoming Industry Events

5th Street will be attending Construction Technology ConFex25 on 30 April - 01 May 2025, and YASC Middle East on 6-7 May 2025, taking the opportunity to introduce the company to new clients and industry leaders.

About 5th Street:

For businesses seeking to unlock the full value of their real estate technology, 5th Street is a trusted partner in technology-driven transformation. As an independent Yardi-accredited consultancy, we align your people, processes, and platform to ensure your technology delivers real business outcomes. We make real estate technology work for you.

For more information, please visit www.5thstreet.ae

Media Contact: Carla Jarkas, Regional Head of Middle East, Carla.jarkas@5thstreet.co.uk