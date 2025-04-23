Working to redefine the mining sector, with a strong focus on technology, to attract the next generation of Saudi industry leaders.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, marks the start of a defining chapter by unveiling its dynamic new brand today. The brand is an impactful expression of the company’s ambitious vision: to drive innovation, lead with purpose, and to inspire and invest in the next generation.

As Maaden establishes itself as a globally significant Saudi mining champion, with an ambitious plan to grow 10 times by 2040, its goal is to become the employer of choice for the next generation of Saudi professionals. To achieve this, Maaden has realigned its visual identity and brand strategy to reflect the company’s dynamism, technology focus, and ambitious growth.

The visual identity captures Maaden's proud Saudi heritage and its global ambition with the fusion of infinity, the Arabic م and English M — representing legacy, vision, and connectivity. While the tagline, Unearth Tomorrow, recognizes the company’s overarching purpose of developing the Kingdom’s mineral resources to fuel economic, societal, and industrial growth.

Bob Wilt, CEO, Maaden, said, "We are unveiling more than a visual identity today; this is an important milestone in our journey as a KSA-based, globally significant organization that drives progress through technology, innovation, and talent. We have ambitious growth plans that are already being realized, and to fuel these, we must continue to inspire our current and future workforce to transform the mining sector and realize Saudi Arabia’s significant mineral potential.

“As one of the fastest growing mining companies in the world, Maaden takes its role as a sector champion seriously. It was important that we created an image that encompasses those ambitions and positions us differently, visually and strategically, and captures the spirit of excitement and motivation that must define everything we do.”

​The wordmark of Maaden's new brand identity made its debut earlier this year on Aston Martin Aramco's AMR25 Formula One car. As the team's first-ever Principal Partner, Maaden's branding features prominently on the car's livery. Both this partnership and Maaden’s recent Pillar Partnership with LIV Golf are key markers of the company's ongoing transformation to connect with a broader audience to attract top talent and strengthen its profile on the global stage.

Prioritizing domestic development and local talent, Maaden is driving economic diversification and fueling the Kingdom’s transformation. Inspired by the ambition of Vision 2030, the industry is accelerating growth and promoting innovation. Maaden is attracting world leading partners, investing in new technologies and ramping up capabilities – building the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy. As Maaden embarks on this next phase of its journey, the company remains committed to delivering value through innovation, operational excellence, and purpose — to Unearth Tomorrow.

About Maaden

Maaden is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SAR 32.5 billion (US$8.7 billion) in 2024. We are developing the mining industry into the third pillar of Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030 and aim to be a role model in responsible and sustainable operations.

We operate 17 mines and sites, have 7,000+ direct employees and export products to over 30 countries. We are embarking on massive growth through our 2040 strategy, across phosphate, aluminum, gold, copper and new minerals – to leverage the Kingdom’s estimated US$2.5 trillion mineral endowment.

For more information, please visit https://www.maaden.com

For media inquiries, please contact: ParkerS@maaden.com.sa

For additional details, watch the video here: https://youtu.be/VjANCzqOOs4?feature=shared