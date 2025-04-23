Dubai, UAE – SEE Institute today inaugurated the SEE Global Sustainability Summit In collaboration with Ministry of Education, a high-impact gathering of global climate leaders, held at the region’s first net zero emissions building in the heart of The Sustainable City. The summit opened with the unveiling of two major initiatives designed to reshape climate education and awareness.

The first is A Professional Diploma Program designed to accelerate academic pathways for sustainability professionals, integrating applied AI with critical sustainability themes such as Energy, Food, Water, Waste, and built enviroment. The diploma, accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), also provides a track toward Master’s-level qualifications.

Complementing this milestone, Olive Green Academy (OGA) — the region’s first dedicated platform for sustainability and AI-focused content creators was launched in collaboration with SEE Institute. Co-founded by Miss Earth 2022 titleholder, Nadeen Ayoub, OGA equips storytellers with the tools to spark climate action through compelling, AI-powered narratives.

The summit’s opening session featured a keynote by Eng. Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Institute, who reinforced the Institute’s mission: “At SEE Institute, we carry a profound responsibility to share over two decades of accumulated sustainability knowledge through our comprehensive 360-degree approach. This holistic strategy begins with our Living Lab empowering R&D, extends into classrooms, cultivates innovation through incubation, educates future generations, and amplifies powerful narratives to ensure our message resonates globally.”

Nadeen Ayoub, Co-founder of Olive Green Academy, emphasized the role of creators in the sustainability movement: "We believe creators have the potential to spark meaningful climate action far beyond traditional storytelling. Today marks the launch of our specialized courses, designed to provide them with strategic insights into sustainability and AI. But this is only the start, OGA has an exciting roadmap of initiatives tailored to diverse age groups and interests, which we look forward to unveiling throughout the year."

The two-day summit features high-level dialogues, international speakers, a youth-led sustainability hackathon, and interactive exhibitions blending science, technology, and art. As climate urgency grows, SEE Institute continues to reinforce its commitment to fostering practical sustainability solutions through education, collaboration, and innovation, actively contributing to a resilient and sustainable global future.