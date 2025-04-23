Dubai, UAE: In a defining moment for experiential tourism in Dubai, Kleindienst Group has announced a landmark partnership with George V Eatertainment to bring Buddha-Bar Hotel and Buddha-Bar Beach to The Heart of Europe on The World Islands. Valued at approximately AED three billion, this visionary development is poised to set new global standards for lifestyle hospitality – anchored in innovation, sustainability and immersive guest experiences.

The announcement will be officially unveiled by Kleindienst Group at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, taking place from 28th April to 1st May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where the group will be showcasing The Heart of Europe at their dedicated stand HC2210.

The agreement marks the debut of the first-ever Buddha-Bar Hotel & Floating Villas in the MENA region, along with the launch of Buddha-Bar Beach Honeymoon Island, a world-class beach club, lounge and dining concept. The two flagship destinations will be constructed over a 24-month timeline, delivering a bold new statement in destination luxury.

“Our collaboration with George V Eatertainment redefines what a destination can offer,” said Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group. “Together, we are creating not just places to stay or dine, but a fully immersive world, where the journey is as extraordinary as the destination. We are pioneers of sustainable, experiential living, driven by innovation. It’s another milestone in our mission to transform The Heart of Europe into a living, breathing showcase of what’s possible when visionary design and meaningful experiences converge.”

A Multisensory Escape: The Buddha-Bar Hotel & Floating Villas

This 162-key overwater hotel is set to become a sanctuary of style, serenity and sensory delight. Guests can expect signature Buddha-Bar Hotel touches throughout – from immersive design to curated music, world-class gastronomy, a luxury spa and floating villas that define overwater living.

Every element of the property reflects Buddha-Bar Hotel’s DNA: a fusion of architectural elegance, soulful music, global culinary artistry and effortless luxury. Combined with the destination’s eco-conscious design and floating construction, the development reinforces The Heart of Europe’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable hospitality.

Endless Summer Vibes: Buddha-Bar Beach Honeymoon Island

A stone’s throw from the hotel lies the future heartbeat of the island, Buddha-Bar Beach Honeymoon Island, where sun, sound and celebration converge. Designed as an all-day, all-night venue, it blends barefoot luxury with bohemian elegance, offering curated dining, creative mixology, Mediterranean-inspired design and electrifying entertainment.

Whether it’s sunrise yoga, beachfront dining, sunset sessions with world-class DJs, or late-night beach parties, this will be Dubai’s definitive social escape, attracting jetsetters and experience-seekers from around the world.

“This launch is about raising the bar,” said Nabil Souhail, VP of Buddha-Bar International.

“From boat to beach to bed, every moment is designed to inspire. We're bringing the world’s finest experiences to one place—and inviting Dubai to escape with us.”

Set within the lush island escape of The Heart of Europe, the destination embodies the sustainable ethos of the development, integrating natural materials, renewable technologies and coral-safe marine practices.

Transforming Island Living in Dubai

The arrival of the Buddha-Bar Hotel & Beach concepts marks a significant evolution in Kleindienst Group’s portfolio of ultra-luxury, innovation-driven projects. From underwater villas and climate-controlled streets to renewable energy systems and marine conservation programs, The Heart of Europe continues to break boundaries in hospitality.

With more than 4,000 keys across 20 distinct hotels and resorts, the project aims to position Dubai as the world’s premier destination for lifestyle-led tourism.

“This project speaks directly to the kind of hospitality that today’s global traveller seeks – meaningful, memorable and deeply sensorial,” said Parisa Seif, Managing Partner at Kleindienst Group. “From the curated music and refined mixology to the arrival experience and overwater villas, we’re offering more than accommodation—we’re crafting stories that unfold across every touchpoint. Buddha-Bar Hotel and Buddha-Bar Beach are a natural fit for The Heart of Europe’s vision: daring, experiential and deeply connected to place.”

“We’re not just building a resort,” adds Parisa Seif. “We’re creating a cultural movement. This project is about pushing the boundaries of design, storytelling and sustainability—creating something that has never been done before, anywhere in the world.”

About Kleindienst Group

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

About The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube for latest updates.

About Buddha-Bar Beach:

Buddha-Bar Beach is a globally recognized brand that draws inspiration from the iconic beach hangouts of the 1980s in Goa and Ibiza, where jet setters, celebrities and sunseekers reveled in the vibrant atmosphere. Embodying a bohemian chic lifestyle design, Buddha-Bar Beach seamlessly integrates natural elements and colorful organic features, harmoniously blending with the surrounding environment to create a captivating setting. The venue effortlessly transitions from a casual daytime setting to a lounge-like ambiance, culminating in a club-like atmosphere where music and entertainment take center stage.​

Whether it's a leisurely lunch, a memorable dinner, a delightful brunch, or an all-day hedonistic experience by the beach, Buddha-Bar Beach provides the perfect setting. Guests can also enjoy stylish evenings of exquisite food, crafted cocktails and social gatherings beneath the open sky. The brand's worldwide presence showcases its ability to transcend boundaries, offering exceptional dining, lifestyle experiences and entertainment.​

Buddha-Bar Beach venues, situated in captivating beachfront locations across the globe, epitomize the fusion of gastronomy, hospitality, wellness, music and mixology. Each venue delivers a unique and unforgettable experience, characterized by exquisite cuisine, stunning design and an ambiance that resonates with guests seeking extraordinary moments.​

For those in search of a destination that combines culinary excellence, immersive design and a captivating atmosphere, Buddha-Bar Beach stands as the epitome of a remarkable dining and lifestyle brand, promising an unparalleled experience that lingers in the memory, a true tribute to the Endless Summer vibes.​

Buddha-Bar Beach Worldwide Locations: Mykonos, Montenegro, Santorini, Bodrum, Crete, Vevey, Milos, Abu Dhabi, Mazagan, Mauritius, Malta, Tamouda Bay.

About Buddha-Bar Hotel

Buddha-Bar Hotel is the immersive hospitality expression of the world-renowned Buddha-Bar brand—where luxury lifestyle, global culture and soulful living converge in a uniquely elevated experience. Rooted in the brand’s core pillars of design, music, gastronomy, mixology and wellness, Buddha-Bar Hotel redefines the modern stay with a sense of rhythm and elegance that resonates from the lobby to the rooftop. Founded in 2012, the first Buddha-Bar Hotel opened in Paris, extending the iconic Buddha-Bar brand into a full-scale lifestyle hospitality experience that blends refined luxury with the brand’s legendary ambiance.

Inspired by the vibrancy of cosmopolitan life and the tranquility of global retreats, each Buddha-Bar Hotel is a sanctuary that blends cutting-edge comfort with rich cultural ambiance. From curated soundscapes to artful interiors and exceptional dining, guests are transported into a world where every moment is sensorial, stylish and unforgettable.

Buddha-Bar Hotel locations: Buddha-Bar Hotel Prague and opening soon in Caracas, Yerevan.

For more information, visit www.buddhabar.com