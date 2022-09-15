Within their endeavor to boost trade and investment relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE His Excellency Madiar Menilikov at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Attended by His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, both sides discussed expanding the partnerships between the private sectors in both the UAE and Kazakhstan, considering their huge economic capabilities.

“Kazakhstan is one of our key trade partners,” said H.E. Al Mazrui at the beginning of the meeting, expressing high hopes that the visit of the Kazakhstani ambassador would serve the best interests of both sides in expanding economic cooperation in diverse sectors. “Such visits would increase trade and investment relations and allow us to benefit from the agreements between the two countries in deploying our capabilities in forming new added value partnerships,” he added.

The Chairman pointed to the readiness of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to provide all the services to facilities the businesses of Kazakhstani companies wishing to invest in Abu Dhabi. He also emphasized on the necessity to exchange trade delegations and attend economic conferences and forums to support economic and trade cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan, especially non-oil trade which falls in line with the approach of Abu Dhabi government and the UAE in diversifying income sources and focusing on innovation and knowledge-based economy.

For his part, Ambassador Menilikov said that economic cooperation between the two countries is witnessing a phase of prosperity, predicting that the near future will see a considerable increase in trade, investment and tourism movements, especially following the signing of several investment agreements and expanding air connectivity between the two sides.

He added that both sides are preparing to sign new economic cooperation agreements, describing the business sector in Abu Dhabi as a key economic partner with Kazakhstan, considering the sheer number of joint projects between Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador commended the role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in supporting businesses in the Emirate and in allowing the business community in Kazakhstan to explore promising opportunities of cooperation with their counterparts in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-