Transaction supports the ongoing development of Abu Dhabi’s growing financial ecosystem and aims to attract increased international institutional capital into the MEASA region



Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (“ADCP”), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, has made a strategic investment in MEASA Partners Ltd (“MEASA Partners”), an Abu Dhabi based investment company founded by Al Maskari Holding with the objective of attracting global institutional investors to participate in the Middle East – Africa – Southern Asia (“MEASA”) growth story.



ADCP’s equity investment is aligned with MEASA Partners’ strategy of supporting the growth of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) as a major financial centre.



MEASA Partners, based in the ADGM, was established as an investment platform to develop institutional quality access strategies for the MEASA region by creating partnership vehicles with institutional anchor investors and asset class experts.



ADCP’s Maxime Franzetti said in a statement: “We are excited to collaborate with MEASA Partners. Through this investment, we are looking to participate in the growth of an institutional-grade fund manager that has a clear vision for attracting global capital into the region’s most promising markets. We believe that Abu Dhabi in general, and the ADGM in particular, are natural homes for fund and asset managers focused on the MEASA region.”



Nabyl Al Maskari, Chairman of MEASA Partners, said: “We are proud to have Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners join us in developing institutional investment strategies for the region. Their backing is a strong vote of confidence in MEASA Partners and the ability of our experienced management team to unlock the region’s potential. By forming a partnership with ADCP we are not only extending our long-standing relationship with Mubadala Capital, but also reaffirming our joint commitment in positioning our home market of Abu Dhabi as the financial gateway to the MEASA region.”



Among its numerous initiatives, MEASA Partners has co-launched the MEASA Stock Fund, a diversified quant fund focused on the MEASA region, as well as the Transition Investment Lab (TIL), the first Abu Dhabi public-private research initiative to create a centre of excellence for impact finance and ESG research.



Drawing on its extensive institutional investment experience and research-backed approach, MEASA Partners is currently developing and launching new access strategies aimed at meeting the demands and criteria of institutional investors in the MEASA region.



About MEASA Partners

MEASA Partners was established in April 2020 by Al Maskari Holding, in partnership with Dr. Russell Read (former CIO of CalPERS, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Alaska Permanent Fund) and Peter Lejre (formerly with McKinsey & Co., Gulf Investment Corporation, and an advisor to Al Maskari Holding) as Co-Founders. MEASA Partners through its partnership model, aspires to be the preferred multi asset class manager for institutional investors accessing the MEASA region.

www.measa.partners



About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in April 2019 and is a US$1.65 billion joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners’ investment mandate is to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that would benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the ADGM. With a sector-agnostic investment strategy, the company seeks to contribute to the economic diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy.

www.adcatalystpartners.com



About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $20 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities.



Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit

www.mubadalacapital.ae



About Alpha Wave

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that manages a variety of partnerships that separately focus on three main verticals; private equity (venture and growth), credit, and public markets. Alpha Wave is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury.



Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com.



About the MEASA Region

The MEASA region is home to more than half of the global population with a median age of less than 25 years (expected to account for close to 100% of total global population growth until the end of the century), 15% of the world’s GDP (expected to represent more than a quarter of the global GDP over the coming decades) but currently only accounts for less than 6% of total institutional capital allocations thereby presenting significant opportunities for long-term capital.