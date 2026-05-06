Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate and global health leader M42 announced a strategic partnership with Human Life CORD Japan Inc. (HLC), to localize the development and clinical application of umbilical cord–derived stem cell therapies in Abu Dhabi. This step represents a significant milestone in expanding access to stem cell therapies across the UAE and the wider MENA region, further reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global leader in advanced healthcare, life sciences and precision medicine.

The collaboration brings together Abu Dhabi Biobank’s large-scale biobanking, advanced capabilities and translational research infrastructure with HLC’s proprietary MSC technology platform and clinical development expertise. The collaboration aims to accelerate regionally relevant, tailor-made regenerative therapies that address priority health challenges across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Within the framework of this partnership, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi further reinforces its commitment to supporting innovative research and expanding access to life-saving treatments by enabling the utilization of public cord blood banking services offered by the biobank through the donation option, while overseeing the related operational activities.

Furthermore, this strategic partnership aims, for the first time in the UAE, to establish one of the first localized GMP manufacturing and clinical translation pathways for Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell (UC-MSC) therapies, supporting end-to-end development from biospecimen access to clinical application, thereby strengthening regional resilience.

Umbilical cord–derived Therapies are increasingly recognized for their immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective and tissue-repair properties, offering promising therapeutic potential in conditions, such as diabetes and its long-term complications, musculoskeletal degeneration, and age-related frailty, where conventional treatments primarily manage symptoms rather than restore function.

Dr. Asma AlMannaei, Executive Director of Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi: “This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi Biobank’s evolution, from enabling cord blood donation to shaping regenerative medicine across the UAE and MENA region. DoH, alongside our esteemed partners, are accelerating research into tailored therapies while building a unique global biobanking hub that delivers invaluable data assets for maximal health impact. This joint initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s shift from reactive healthcare to proactive, prevention led health prioritising innovation and improved quality of life, cementing the Emirates' position as a leading global destination for healthcare and life sciences.”

Through this partnership, Abu Dhabi Biobank and Human Life CORD will prioritize the development and clinical translation of MSC therapies tailored to unmet health needs in the region, advancing precision-based regenerative therapies that support efforts to reduce the growing burden of chronic, non-communicable diseases.

Paul Downey, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Biobank, said: “This partnership is a powerful example of how advanced biobanking infrastructure can be directly connected to therapeutic innovation. Abu Dhabi Biobank provides not only access to high-quality biological materials, but also the data, governance and translational pathways required to move regenerative therapies from research into clinical reality. Together with Human Life CORD, we are building a first-of-its-kind ecosystem that aligns advanced science to address the significant disease burden of our region, establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for regenerative medicine research and manufacturing.”

Abu Dhabi Biobank contributes a regionally unparalleled infrastructure, including access to public cord blood banking services, automated cryogenic storage for cord-derived materials, and integrated clinical, genomic and real-world health data. Its platform enables robust patient stratification, translational research, regulatory engagement and clinical trial facilitation, all within a nationally governed framework aligned with international biobanking standards.

Masamitsu Harata, Founder, President and CEO, Human Life CORD Japan Inc., added: “Human Life CORD was founded on the belief that umbilical cord–derived MSCs can transform the treatment of chronic and degenerative diseases. It brings deep expertise in proprietary UC-MSC isolation, expansion and quality control technologies, alongside a clinically mature regenerative medicine pipeline. Partnering with Abu Dhabi Biobank allows us to localize manufacturing informed by regional disease prevalence and real-world data, design and execute clinical programs and bring scientifically validated MSC therapies closer to patients.”

Human Life CORD has advanced multiple MSC-based therapeutic programs through mid-to-late-stage clinical development in Japan, positioning it among the leaders in umbilical cord–derived cell therapy innovation.

This alliance is part of broader efforts to elevate life sciences and advanced medical research within the UAE, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation and innovative healthcare solutions, while reinforcing international collaboration between the UAE and Japan in high-impact scientific domains.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence, technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialised, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions including genomics and biobanking, harnessing advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care disrupting traditional healthcare models and positively impacting lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. M42 also operates the Emirati Genome Programme, Abu Dhabi Biobank, IROS, and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

About Human Life CORD Japan Inc.

Human Life CORD Japan Inc. manufactures and develops cellular products from domestic and stockable umbilical cords which are connected to the living desire of patients with rare diseases without any established treatment at present and then leads to future medical treatment aimed at preventing the serious illness that leads to the extension of their healthy life span. The vision is to create a world where growing older is more enjoyable. In 2019 "First Tokyo Venture Corporate Championship Conference" Best Award & Tokyo Metropolitan Governor's Award. Selected as a supplier of the "Deep Ecosystem" operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government "Start-up Ecosystem Tokyo Consortium". In 2023, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare was awarded the 5th Japan Open Innovation Award, sponsored by the Cabinet Office.

Contact: Human Life CORD Japan Inc. Public Relations info@humanlifecord.com

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Mazar Masud

SVP, Global Corporate Affairs, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

M: +971 52 593 5926

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae

M: +971 509555076