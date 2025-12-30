New service provides direct travel link between Abu Dhabi and Romania

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Airports has officially welcomed AnimaWings to Zayed International Airport (AUH), marking the Romanian carrier’s first operations to the UAE capital. Scheduled services began on 27 December, representing an important milestone in strengthening air links between Abu Dhabi and Europe and further diversifying the destination’s growing airline network.

The addition of AnimaWings’ new weekly service further extends Abu Dhabi’s global connectivity by establishing a direct link with Bucharest, Romania’s capital, and reflects the continued expansion of AUH’s airline partner network. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism ambitions and economic growth objectives.

Ahmed Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to welcome AnimaWings to AUH, which adds to Abu Dhabi’s rapidly growing network. The launch of this new service reinforces our ongoing efforts to enhance our global connectivity and offer passengers greater choice. We look forward to building a strong partnership with AnimaWings and supporting its growth in the region.”

Marius Pandel, CEO & President of AnimaWings, said: “The launch of our services to Abu Dhabi marks an important step in AnimaWings’ international expansion. Abu Dhabi is a key destination with strong demand from both leisure and business travellers, and we are pleased to partner with Abu Dhabi Airports to deliver a quality travel experience for our passengers”

AnimaWings’ entry into Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s appeal as a strategic destination for international airlines, supported by world class infrastructure and seamless passenger experiences at AUH. Abu Dhabi Airports remains focused on working closely with airline partners to enable sustainable growth, deliver operational excellence, and ensure a smooth and welcoming journey for all passengers.

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

