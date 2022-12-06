New, close to 100,000 sq. ft. (9,290 m²) Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility will provide quick and efficient MRO capabilities for all Bombardier business aircrafts

The Abu Dhabi Service Centre is part of Bombardier’s comprehensive infrastructure expansion, more than doubling aftermarket footprint around the world

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Abu Dhabi Airports announced the official ground-breaking of Bombardier’s new service centre at the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). The company sees business aviation as a strategically important facet that’s growing rapidly in the region’s aviation ecosystem. The development of the new Bombardier MRO at Abu Dhabi International Airport is one of several key investments Abu Dhabi Airports is supporting with the ultimate goal of establishing Abu Dhabi as an active and dynamic business aviation hub.

This represents Bombardier’s first full-service facility in the UAE and builds on its long-term commitment to their customers in this critical market. At full capacity, the new OEM operated service facility (Original Equipment Manufacturer) will also add more than 100 aerospace jobs in the community, cementing Bombardier’s presence in the capital of the UAE. The new facility is targeted to open in 2025 and, once fully operational, should help Bombardier continue to expand and grow its aftermarket revenues beyond 2025.

Bombardier’s new Abu Dhabi Service Centre will feature a hangar, comprehensive parts depot and a complete suite of maintenance services including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications, paint modification, aircraft on ground (AOG) capabilities, and aircraft parking services.

H.E. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, commenting on this major business aviation announcement said: “Abu Dhabi Airports is pleased to welcome Bombardier to the UAE, home to its first full-service facility in the region. Located at Abu Dhabi International Airport, one of the fastest growing airports in the world, we have no doubt that Bombardier’s global aviation leadership, experience, and expertise will be a catalyst for invaluable service delivery and excellence, upon the facility’s official unveiling. We look forward to supporting Bombardier in the years ahead to witness the company’s contributions to business travel in the UAE and the region as well as the aviation sector and economy. The presence of Bombardier underlines Abu Dhabi Airports commitment to general aviation and is a major step forward to make Abu Dhabi the hub for general aviation in the region”.

The new facility will also have the capacity to fit up to four Global 7500 aircraft – and will be able to service the new Bombardier flagship of a new era, the Global 8000, when it enters service in 2025. The facility provides the ultimate maintenance solution for the region and worldwide customers of Bombardier’s Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft families.

“The Middle East is an important market for Bombardier with close to 150 aircraft, and we are pleased to be establishing a highly efficient facility in the UAE for our customers in the market – and for those visiting from around the world,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Abu Dhabi is a dynamic financial hub for business and commerce in the UAE, and this service facility will provide significant benefits, quick aircraft turnarounds, and OEM peace of mind to our growing customer base. We are also thrilled to be providing new, high-paying aerospace jobs in the community.”

The establishment of the new Bombardier MRO facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport illustrates Abu Dhabi Airports’ vision of creating and developing a world-class business aviation hub in Abu Dhabi. As the premium Business Aviation OEM in the industry – Bombardier is the perfect partner for Abu Dhabi Airports as it seeks to position itself as a key player in this dynamic and growing market.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports are geared to serve the various segments of air travellers, the aviation marketplace, and will help contribute to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

You can follow Abu Dhabi Airports on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ad_airports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

Website: www.adairports.ae

www.abudhabiairport.ae

Press Office: CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae