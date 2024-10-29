New airlines, expanded routes, and strategic location drive growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub.

Record-breaking day at Zayed International Airport (AUH) reaffirms its recognition as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East for scheduled seat capacity for international flights.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Airports today announced exceptional year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic growth, welcoming 21.7 million passengers across its airports as of September 30, 2024. This represents a remarkable 31.2% increase compared to the 16.5 million passengers served during the same period in 2023.

This impressive growth was evidenced in the third quarter, with 7.7 million passengers passing through across its airports, a substantial 27% increase compared to Q3 2023. This surge in passenger numbers underlines Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a preferred hub for both leisure and business travellers, particularly during the peak summer season.

The growth in passenger traffic was spurred by an expanded route network through existing airline partners, as well as the addition of new airlines, including Turkmenistan Airlines, Hainan Airlines, US Bangla, British Airways, Akasa Air, Flynas, Air Samarkand, and the resumption of Aeroflot’s seasonal operations. This expansion reinforces the remarkable growth of Zayed International Airport (AUH), recognised as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity (Official Airline Guide). Notably on August 2nd, AUH reported its busiest day on record, facilitating the travel of 92,677 passengers.

Aircraft movements also saw a positive trend, reaching 185,485 YTD, a 10.2% increase compared to 168,377 movements during the same period in 2023.

London maintained its position as the top destination, followed by Mumbai, Kochi, Cairo, and Doha, reflecting its attractiveness as a destination. As of September 30, point-to-point traffic increased by 27.3% compared to same period last year, with Abu Dhabi welcoming 10.3 million passengers, whilst transfer traffic rose significantly by 36% to 10.9 million passengers, emphasising the emirate's strategic location and its status as a global travel hub.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are thrilled to report these strong YTD results, which clearly demonstrate the pace and robustness of our growth across Abu Dhabi Airports. The addition of new airlines and the strong performance of our existing partners reflect the confidence in Abu Dhabi as a leading aviation hub. This confidence is also reflected in our cargo operations, and we remain committed to investing in our infrastructure and services to further enhance connectivity and trade, strengthening our position as a key player in the global aviation landscape.”

Cargo throughput also witnessed solid growth, reaching 572,000 metric tonnes year-to-date, marking a 23% growth compared to 465.000 metric tonnes achieved during the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by increased demand for both belly-hold capacity and freighter services. To support this expansion, Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ) has signed two Musataha agreements to enhance its warehousing capabilities. These agreements include a 29,000-square-metre facility with MSM Logistics, representing a total investment of AED 85 million. In addition, the agreement with Radius Group will see the construction of a new AED 320 million warehousing facility in Al Falah District, spanning 140,000 square metres and offering over 90,000 square metres of state-of-the-art warehousing space.

This impressive momentum positions Abu Dhabi Airports for continued growth, further solidifying its role in connecting Abu Dhabi to the world.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae

+971 52 131 4890