*Dubai is cementing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing cities

*Real estate investment in Dubai offers strong and stable returns compared to other countries

*11% investment returns for some residential areas in Dubai

*Dubai surpasses London, New York, and Singapore in rental yields

Abu Alnaga Development, one of the leading developers in the UAE, announced the expansion of its land portfolio in Dubai. This strategic move aims to enhance its future projects and support expansion plans aligned with the emirate’s rapid urban development, to cope with Dubai’s vision for sustainable development and smart urbanization.

The company noted that they recently acquired a new portfolio of land in strategic locations including Al Jaddaf, Meydan Horizon, Al Furjan, Dubailand, and Dubai Production City, strengthening their ability to launch innovative projects in the residential and commercial sectors.

"These expansions come at a time when Dubai continues to solidify its position as one of the world's fastest-growing cities. The advanced investment environment and modern infrastructure provide a strong incentive to continue developing high-quality projects that reflect the emirate's future vision," said CEO, Mohamed Abu Alnaga.

"The selection of the new sites followed a thorough study of the opportunities available in Dubai's real estate market, which continues to grow, supported by stimulating government policies, integrated urban planning, and improved demand across various sectors. The expansion of our land portfolio reflects our confidence in the market's strength and its ability to accommodate new projects according to the highest development standards," he added.

Abu Alnaga noted the company's commitment to best global practices and building sustainable projects that align with Dubai's strategy to enhance its position as a leading global city in innovation and urban development. He emphasized that real estate investment in Dubai offers strong and stable returns compared to other countries and provides high opportunities for long-term growth, supported by an attractive regulatory and investment environment and advanced infrastructure.

The latest data from Dubai real estate research firms indicates that the average gross rental yield in the emirate is around 7.4%, with some luxury residential communities recording returns as high as 9.4%. This places the local market ahead of global cities like London, New York, and Singapore.

These indicators reflect the strong demand for real estate in Dubai and the continued influx of investments from both domestic and international sources, which enhances long-term growth prospects.

Some areas have also recorded investment returns exceeding 11%, confirming the market's prospects of sustainable investment opportunities for investors seeking long-term growth within a safe and stable economic environment.

The latest statistics from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) show that land sales during the first ten months of 2025 reached AED 230.4bn across 22,830 transactions, surpassing the total sales of AED 194.5bn from 18,737 transactions in 2024.This means an increase of 18.4%. Such figures reflect continued investor confidence in the local real estate market and its potential to develop new projects that support the emirate's economic growth.

Abu Alnaga emphasized that this strong investment performance in the emirate is supported by its advanced infrastructure, stimulating government policies, and integrated urban planning, making Dubai an ideal destination for land ownership and residential and commercial projects.

"This intense activity in land sales is a clear indicator of a new wave of development projects expected to be launched soon, reflecting the market's dynamism and continued growth. Dubai remains an ideal destination for real estate opportunities, and the momentum of demand is ongoing and expected to extend in the long term, making land ownership or investment in residential and commercial projects a promising strategic option for a sustainable future," he concluded.