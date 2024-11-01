Passengers on all direct Etihad Airways (EY) US flights are now pre-cleared for US immigration before departure from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Airports today announced the full transition of the new state-of-the-art United States Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) facility to Zayed International Airport (AUH). The new Preclearance facility eliminates the need for lengthy queues upon arrival in the US, ensuring a smooth and expedited journey for all passengers when travelling to the United States from Abu Dhabi.

Following a smooth transition and close collaboration with US CBP, the new facility underwent an extensive and thorough vetting process confirming all protocols, and readiness of systems, equipment and personnel. The new US CBP facility will allow passengers to complete all US immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections before departing from AUH.

The facility features a cutting-edge biometric technology platform, including facial comparison capture devices at dedicated CBP boarding gates, along with corresponding agent display devices, further enhancing security and efficiency.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “On behalf of Abu Dhabi Airports, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team and our partners at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their exemplary and collaborative teamwork. This facility strengthens our ambition to be a leading travel hub, offering passengers a distinctive travel experience that is unparalleled in our region. We are incredibly proud to have completed the transition of the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to Zayed International Airport. This is a unique offering that allows us to stand out in the region as the first and only US Preclearance and reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class services and convenience to our passengers.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “This milestone reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as the most convenient gateway to the United States for travellers from across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Asia, and we are proud to offer our guests this unparalleled experience. With all Etihad flights now pre-clearing in Abu Dhabi, our guests can bypass arrival queues and, if connecting within the US, enjoy seamless transfers with minimal connection times through our partner airlines. Our guests consistently tell us they value the efficiency and security that clearing customs before they arrive in the US affords them, and this is one of the many reasons they choose Etihad.

“We are grateful to our partners at Abu Dhabi Airports and US Customs and Border Protection who have enabled the opening of Zayed International Airport’s new US Preclearance facility,” he continued.

The unveiling of the new US CBP facility comes just days ahead of Zayed International Airport’s first anniversary celebrations, further cementing its position as a leading global aviation hub. The airport continues to prioritise passenger convenience and operational excellence, solidifying its commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ Social Media Channels :

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.adairports.ae

Zayed International Airport’s Social Media Channels:

Connect with Zayed International Airport and follow us to stay up to date on airport activities:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZayedIntlAirport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ZayedIntlAirport

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae



Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae

+971 52 131 4890

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. To learn more, visit etihad.com.