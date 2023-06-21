The World Economic Forum announces the selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling issues such as sustainability, climate change, and healthcare.

ABHI, an embedded finance platform, is among the winner’s making history for a Fintech from the MENAP region.

This year’s cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – ABHI, a growing embedded finance platform, was selected among hundreds of companies as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Providing innovative finance solutions to over 450 businesses and their employees, ABHI is the first in the business from the MENAP region to receive the recognition.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers program recognizes early-stage companies from around the world that are driving innovation and shaping the future of their respective industries. ABHI has been acknowledged for its exceptional contributions in the realm of embedded finance, empowering businesses and their employees with groundbreaking financial solutions.

Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, said: “We’re excited to welcome ABHI to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers.” She added: “ABHI and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together the public and private sectors to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, ABHI’s Group CEO and Co-Founder Omair Ansari will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Ansari stated: “We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This acknowledgment validates our mission to transform the financial landscape by leveraging technology to create meaningful change. We remain dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with seamless, accessible, and ethical financial solutions that drive economic growth and inclusivity.”

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies.

More information on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here.

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About ABHI

ABHI is a fintech company at the forefront of the embedded finance revolution providing a comprehensive suite of solutions including Earned Wage Access, Payroll Processing, Payroll Financing, and SME Lending. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 450 companies driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact. It has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and recently raised its first Sukuk Bond worth $7 million making history in the MENAP region.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.