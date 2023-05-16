Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom operator, proudly joins the global community in celebrating World Telecommunications Day on May 17th.

This annual event highlights the company's renewed pledge to connect Kuwait by continually upgrading communication technology and digital innovations, providing a reliable and secure online experience for individuals and businesses.

As technology reliance and consumer behavior evolve, Ooredoo is dedicated to keeping everyone connected safely by introducing innovative services and solutions that enrich everyone's digital lives.

Commenting on this event, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, the CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, stated: "Through our continuous efforts over the years, and our strong performance in the recent period, we have built a network that has placed Ooredoo Kuwait at the forefront of the industry, as evidenced by the company's great achievements in Q1 2023. We have grown our customer base and financial earnings results."

He added, "At Ooredoo Kuwait, our team is composed of problem solvers, technologists, innovators, and thought leaders who tirelessly strive to stay updated and adapt to new technologies and innovations. We take it upon ourselves to remain current and embrace emerging trends, ensuring a secure connection for our valued customers."

Al-Babtain, further emphasized their commitment to a safe internet, stating, "We are unwavering in our dedication to ensuring safety, which goes beyond basic access and structural barriers for connectivity. This dedication prevents the threats and risks that arise from operating online. We consistently invest in our infrastructure, personnel, and technologies to not only meet but surpass our customers' expectations.”

In today's rapidly developing digital world, it's essential for children to have the awareness, knowledge, and skills needed to navigate electronic challenges and risks.

Ooredoo Kuwait strives to increase awareness and provide safe solutions for all segments of society. The company's vision and strategy aim to create a safer and more interconnected world by building a secure network and enhancing awareness among children and parents.

To achieve this, Ooredoo organizes awareness conferences on safe internet usage and educates youth on electronic risks and the importance of cyber security.

In addition to its commitment to a safer digital world, Ooredoo Kuwait has been a key player in the telecom market, delivering innovative solutions such as Fiber+ and Advanced 5G technology. These revolutionary technologies will improve the way people live, work, and game, solidifying its market-leading position. Moreover, the company introduced significant advancements, including the release of the revamped 'Ooredoo App', which received a Stevie award for innovation in business information apps at the STEVIE 2023 Awards.

The app features a personalized interface and integrated payment gateway, transforming the way customers interact with the company and opening up new avenues for sales.

Moreover, with a strong dedication to digital transformation, Ooredoo continually enhances the customer experience with digital products and services aligned with evolving lifestyles. This commitment has led to it being ranked first in brand equity, thereby solidifying its position in a competitive market.

In response to evolving financial technologies and increasing demand for connectivity and digital services, Ooredoo enhances its financial technology sector, providing seamless experiences through digital channels.

Ooredoo's strategy revolves around upgrading the customer experience, creating superior interactions, inspiring moments, and empowering the community through dedicated investments in infrastructure, people, and technologies.

Ooredoo Kuwait continues to invest in the necessary resources to fulfill and surpass customer expectations, enabling the community to thrive in the digital age while adapting to the evolving telecommunications sector.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.