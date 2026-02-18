Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1955, has announced the launch of the all-new Toyota RAV4, reinforcing its commitment to delivering efficiency and enhanced features within the SUV segment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The all-new RAV4 features a modern design that exudes confidence, supported by comprehensive enhancements across technology, safety systems, and vehicle features, further elevating the driving experience and meeting the evolving needs of guests.

The model is available in multiple grades that include gasoline and expanded hybrid options, providing guests with broader choices that combine performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Additionally, the all-new RAV4 introduces multiple performance configurations, including a 2.0-litre gasoline engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 Nm of torque. The upgraded Hybrid engine offers a 2.5-litre powertrain producing 230 horsepower in front-wheel drive and 239 horsepower in all-wheel drive variants, with up to 221 Nm of torque.

Safety is enhanced through the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense, advanced driver assistance technologies, blind spot monitor, panoramic view monitor, and a comprehensive airbag system, offering greater confidence across various driving conditions.

The new model also offers enhanced digital features, which include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a central display of up to 12.9 inches in higher grades, in addition to refined comfort features that enhance the overall in-vehicle experience.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “The all-new RAV4 represents a strategic step in strengthening our presence within the SUV segment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By offering expanded hybrid options and enhanced features, we are delivering a vehicle that meets the daily mobility needs of our guests while reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to quality and reliability.”

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked in collaboration with Toyota to deliver a distinguished vehicle ownership and aftersales experience across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to enhance its products and services to meet the evolving expectations of its guests in the Kingdom.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

