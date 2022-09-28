Rapidly expanding multi-national network infrastructure delivers on Abdul Latif Jameel Health promise of accelerating access to modern medical care across the global south

Dubai, UAE: Abdul Latif Jameel Health, part of international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, has announced the creation of its new international commercial channel, helping to accelerate access to modern medical care and drive health inclusivity across the Global South.

The network of confirmed partners will cover key markets across a wide geographic area including India, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, and will see on the ground distribution of Abdul Latif Jameel Health approved products into hospitals, clinics and medical institutions to fast-track health inclusion for those who need it most. Abdul Latif Jameel Health is continuing contractual negotiations for partnerships and acquisitions with other important markets and the network will grow over the coming months across Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Since its launch in 2020, Abdul Latif Jameel Health has developed strong relationships with renowned health partners utilizing innovation and industry disruptive approaches to deliver healthcare in more efficient ways. Partners include Butterfly Network, EQRx, Cyberdyne, Evelo Biosciences, Melody International and Holoeyes Inc., among others.

Akram Bouchenaki, Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Health said: “The Global South covers a huge geographical area with nations that are diverse and complex, both commercially and culturally. It is for this reason that it is so important we work with partners who understand their markets intrinsically and can align with the respective regulatory authorities for our range of products and services we are delivering.

“At Abdul Latif Jameel Health, we are delivering on our promise of offering an integrated ‘one-stop’ managed service to medical devices, pharmaceutical products, diagnostic and therapeutics manufacturers to afford them multi-market access more rapidly than they could manage individually. We will distribute their products to the populations that can most benefit from them sooner, meeting unmet medical needs, driving healthcare inclusivity, and in parallel, opening the unrealized commercial potential of these markets.”

Last month, Abdul Latif Jameel Health also announced the appointment of three globally respected and renowned scientists as special scientific advisors to join its mission in accelerating access to modern medical care across the Global South. The advisors are: The Right Hon. Professor Lord Kakkar PC, Director of the Thrombosis Research Institute and Emeritus Professor of Surgery at University College London; Professor James J. Collins, PhD, Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science at the Institute for Medical Engineering & Science (IMES) and Department of Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Founder of the Jameel Clinic at MIT; and Professor Charles Coombes, PhD MBBS FRCP MD FMedSci, Professor of Medical Oncology, Imperial College London.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health was created in 2020 as a response to the ongoing global disparity in access to modern medical care, focusing on accelerating healthcare inclusion across the Global South. Reflecting the Jameel Family’s long-established commitment to innovating for a better future, Abdul Latif Jameel Health works in the commercial environment to address tangible real-world needs today, for a better tomorrow. It works with partners from around the world to open and grow new markets for distribution of existing solutions and investing in the future of MedTech.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Health

Backed by Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the most respected diversified family businesses and investors with a 75-year heritage, deep roots, and established networks alongside a multi-sector presence in 30 countries across six continents, Abdul Latif Jameel Health is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner in realizing major innovations and opportunities in the healthcare world.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health reflects the Jameel family’s long-established commitment to innovating for a better future through Community Jameel, an international organization supporting science and technology-led solutions to global challenges. Community Jameel and MIT co-founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health (Jameel Clinic) in September 2018 – which has rapidly become the very epicenter of AI and healthcare at MIT – and the Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (Jameel Institute) co-founded with Imperial College London, in October 2019, using novel data analytics to reduce global risk of preventable disease most recently including the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and strengthening health systems in the most fragile settings.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health takes this commitment into the commercial environment addressing tangible real-world needs today, for a better tomorrow. It is focused on health care inclusion in the global south, accelerating access to modern medical care for those who need it most by opening up/growing new markets for distribution of existing solutions and investing in the future of MedTech.

The Jameel Investment Management Company (JIMCO) , actively invests in innovative, early-stage and breakthrough ventures and technology, aiming to positively shape the future of core industries driving the global economy through its’ investments that span medical and healthcare industries, from pharmaceuticals and vaccines to cutting-edge medical technology, along with emergent technologies across FinTech, InsurTech, electric vehicles and future mobility solutions.

For further information, visit: https://aljhealth.com and our brand video here.

Media Contact: Email aljhealth@edelman.com

